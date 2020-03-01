پیامدهای ویروس کرونا در تهران

سوالات «کرونایی» را از این شماره‌ها بپرسید

ترامپ: کرونا فریب جدید دموکرات‌ها است

بازدید 286

Malaysia gets new PM, Muhyiddin Yassin, after week of turmoil

Malaysia has a new prime minister, less than a week after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad plunged its politics into turmoil.
کد خبر: ۹۶۲۸۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۷ 01 March 2020

Malaysia has a new prime minister, less than a week after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad plunged its politics into turmoil.

Muhyiddin Yassin, backed by the corruption-tarnished former governing party, was sworn in by the king.

Mr Mahathir, 94, who has dominated Malaysian politics for decades, described the appointment of Mr Muhyiddin as illegal and a betrayal.

He vowed to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Mr Muhyiddin's support.

Mr Mahathir, who was the world's oldest elected leader, had returned to power in 2018 in a coalition with his old rival Anwar Ibrahim.

In a surprise victory, he ousted then-prime minister Najib Razak, who is on trial charged with taking millions of dollars from a government wealth fund.

1MDB scandal: The playboys, PMs and partygoers
Mr Mahathir threw the country's politics into turmoil last weekend when he resigned, breaking his alliance with Mr Anwar.

But the move backfired, as Mr Anwar initially decided to run for prime minister while Mr Muhyiddin built his alliance.
"This is a very strange thing... Losers will form the government - the winners will be in the opposition," Mr Mahathir said, referring to the outcome of the 2018 election.
Malaysia faces unprecedented uncertainty
Jonathan Head, BBC News

This level of political uncertainty is without precedent in Malaysia, where one party, UMNO, ruled for more than 60 years, until its defeat in the election two years ago on a wave of public anger over corruption and abuses of power.

Mr Muhyiddin defected from Mr Mahathir's coalition a week ago, and has allied himself with his old party, UMNO.

Many Malaysians fear the new government will rely heavily on ethnic Malay support, and marginalise minorities.

There are also fears it will row back on the corruption investigations into UMNO leaders, thought to have cost Malaysia many billions of dollars over the past decade.
Mr Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003. Mr Anwar was his deputy but the relationship soured when Mr Anwar was sacked in 1998 after a leadership dispute.

Mr Anwar was later jailed on corruption and sodomy charges, which were widely regarded as politically motivated.
But in 2018, Mr Mahathir shocked the country when he announced that he was teaming up with Mr Anwar. He said he was doing so to oust the government of Mr Najib, who had become embroiled in the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Mr Mahathir and Mr Anwar's alliance won - and Mr Mahathir agreed to eventually hand power over to his partner.

But Mr Mahathir repeatedly refused to say when he would transfer power - stoking tensions within the opposition alliance.
After Mr Mahathir's resignation last weekend, he and Mr Anwar then announced on Saturday that they had, in fact, reunited again and commanded majority support.

But the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who had ultimate say on who should form a government, chose Mr Muhyiddin.

A former interior minister, Mr Muhyiddin once controversially described himself as "Malay first" and Malaysian second.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
malaysia prime ministre mahatir mohamad
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح پنومونی محمد علی رمضانی ادلب معصومه ابتکار نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده
تصویر اثرگذار از دو پرستار در مرز قرنطینه بیمارستان
فوتبالیست معروف کرونا گرفت
هشدار درباره ضدعفونی سطوح با الکل صنعتی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
محصولی که با جهش ۱۰۰ درصدی، رکورددار گرانی تا پایان بهمن ماه شد
عکس جالب از اتوبوس‌های تهران عکس‌روز «گاردین» شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
عذرخواهی کانادا؛ انتقال دهنده کرونا ایرانی نبود / تقدیر آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی از تلاش پزشکان و پرستاران در مبارزه با کرونا / شورای ائتلاف عملکرد نمایندگان اصولگرا را رصد خواهد کرد
آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟
خبر خوش برای بازنشستگان نیروهای مسلح
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 8 اسفند 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران تر شد

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار نهایی انتخابات مجلس در تهران اعلام شد + اسامی/ هر 30 عضو «لیست وحدت» راهی مجلس شدند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۸ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۴۳ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که بعدِ ۲۰ سال از حضور در مجلس بازماند / رکورددار بالاترین رأی در انتخابات مجلس تهران کیست؟ / توصیه روحانی به نمایندگان جدید مجلس / رکورد حضور زنان در مجلس یازدهم می‌شکند؟  (۲۳۴ نظر)

وقتی کشور‌های همسایه، آمار‌های کرونایی را زیر فرش قایم می‌کنند!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

ترکان: اصلاح‌طلبان در هر حالتی به اصولگرایان می‌باختند / تذکر به روحانی به خاطر کاهش سهمیه کارت‌های سوخت / انتقاد آذر منصوری از نماینده قم: چرا تا امروز سکوت کردید؟  (۲۱۷ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042TU
tabnak.ir/0042TU