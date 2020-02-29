Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens to Makkah, Madinah

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry of GCC citizens to Makkah, Madinah, the Ministry of Foreign affairs announced on Friday.

The step was taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus covid-19 and to ensure highest safety standards to preserve the health of pilgrims to the holy sites, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The decision excludes the GCC's citizens who have been within the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days and did not show signs of the virus infection, however, they must apply through the website of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to obtain a permit for Umrah or Prophet’s Mosque visit during the period of temporary suspension.

The Kingdom is closely following developments of the spread of the virus and its repercussions on an ongoing basis, the Ministry said emphasizing that the precautionary measures will be reviewed according to any new developments, and additional measures shall be taken if the need arises.

Last week, the Saudi government has also temporarily suspended entry to the Kingdom for Umrah pilgrims and Prophet’s Mosque visit in Madinah, according to data compiled by Argaam.