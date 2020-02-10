ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

نرخ مالیات بر عایدی املاک تعیین شد

وضعیت جوی کشور در ۲۲ بهمن چگونه خواهد بود؟

بازدید 607

17-year-old secondary school student detained under Internal Security Act for supporting ISIS

A 17-year-old secondary school boy, who is a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group, was detained last month under the Internal Security Act.
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۱۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۴۸ 10 February 2020

A 17-year-old secondary school boy, who is a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group, was detained last month under the Internal Security Act.

In a statement on Monday (Feb 10), the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) said the student was first investigated in September 2017 when he was 15 years old, after he posted defaced images of President Halimah Yacob on social media and called on ISIS to behead her for supporting Singapore, which he viewed as an "infidel" state.

The ministry said he had been radicalised by a foreign online contact, who introduced him to pro-ISIS social media groups in 2017.
Through these groups, the boy gained access to what he believed was exclusive ISIS content, said MHA.

"In his eyes, ISIS was a powerful group that was fighting for Islam and its use of violence against its opponents was therefore justified."

After this came to light in 2017, the ministry said it had tried to steer the boy away from the radical path, but he remained a staunch supporter of ISIS.

He continued to believe in ISIS, even with the demise of the terrorist group's so-called caliphate in Syria and Iraq, and was willing to assist ISIS in its online propaganda efforts, said MHA.

He was also willing to undertake other activities if called upon by ISIS to do so, the ministry added.

It noted, however, that there were no signs that he had spread his pro-ISIS views to others around him.

Separately, the ministry also announced the release of Mr Abu Thalha Samad from detention.

The former member of terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah was released when his detention order expired in September last year, after he had shown good progress in his rehabilitation and was assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention, said the MHA.

He has been placed on a restriction order, which means he may not change jobs, move homes, or travel out of Singapore without official approval, among other things.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
singapore isis arrestment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی آیت الله طبرسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس ماهواره ظفر جایزه اسکار سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد
بازار خودرو ترمز برید
یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
احمدی‌نژاد با چه ملاکی به کشور کفر، تعهد دو میلیارد دلاری داد؟ / آیت‌الله مکارم: با وجود مشکلات، قهر با صندوق عاقلانه نیست / بازداشت کلاهبرداران مدعی واسطه‌گری برای تایید صلاحیت
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
فردا در این استان‌ها ۱۳۰سانتی‌متر برف می‌بارد
ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۵۷ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۴۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۱۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Fz
tabnak.ir/0041Fz