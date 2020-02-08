ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced today (Saturday) two new cases diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country.
08 February 2020

The identified patients were discovered through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) for people with symptoms of the emerging coronavirus.

The Ministry said in a statement that the new cases, who are of Chinese and Filipino nationality, are under observation and necessary medical care according to the highest health standards applicable in the country, highlighting the effectiveness of the online reporting system.

The Ministry added that all health facilities will continue to report any new cases suspected to have coronavirus.

The Ministry also said it works in coordination with all departments and concerned authorities in the country to take all precautionary and preventive measures and ensure the safety and security of the UAE’s citizens and residents.

More details to follow as information becomes available.

