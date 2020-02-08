Russia and Venezuela Build up Cooperation Against US Sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Friday with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and President Nicolas Maduro to strengthen ties between the two countries in various sectors, repeating Russia's support with Venezuela against the sanctions imposed by Washington.

"We reiterate our solidarity and respect to the Venezuelan people and its government in its struggle against U.S. pressure. (...) We condemn all types of blackmailing and sanctions that go against the UN Chart, including interference in sovereign countries," stated Lavrov.

"We have agreed on the steps meant to deepen our cooperation at the international level and our path in the future to deepen our economic and commercial cooperations, in spite of the illegitimate sanctions," he added.

The Russian minister began on Wednesday a visit to Latin America.

He already traveled to Cuba and Mexico, where he met with his counterparts Bruno Rodriguez and Marcelo Ebrard, respectively, and they addressed issues of bilateral and regional interest.