Russia, Iran to develop trade turnover, protect mutual investments

Russia and Iran should develop bilateral trade turnover and protect mutual investments, Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday at a meeting of the bilateral parliamentary commission.

"It is necessary to create conditions, including legislative, to secure stable trade turnover and protection of investments in the environment where the US, in defiance of international norms and rules of trade, introduce unilateral sanctions against our countries, demand from European allies to stop implementation of mutual projects with Iran and Russia," Volodin said.

Mutual trade turnover reached $1.59 bln from January to September 2019, the speaker said. Settlements in national currencies are also growing, Volodin added.