نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 544

Helicopter crashes amid foggy conditions, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others

A helicopter that crashed during cloudy and foggy conditions in the Los Angeles area resulted in nine fatalities, including the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۷ 27 January 2020

A helicopter that crashed during cloudy and foggy conditions in the Los Angeles area resulted in nine fatalities, including the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m. PST on Sunday and footage from the LA County Sheriff’s Department shows fog in the area.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirms that there are no survivors and that the cause of the crash has yet to be determined because the investigation is still ongoing.

The helicopter burst into flames when it crashed and then started a brush fire that was quickly contained.

Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said the crash site was difficult to access and that firefighters had to hike to the area, as reported by The New York Times.

“A Pacific flow overnight on Saturday allowed fog to develop along the San Gabriel mountains north of Los Angeles, which persisted through much of the day on Sunday,” explains Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay.

Bryant was considered to be one of the best players in NBA history and in his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships and was named an NBA all-star 18 times. Officials from the NBA and fans have begun to express their condolences and fond memories on social media.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
kobe bryant helicopter crash
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
معذرت می‌خواهیم آقای کواچ

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040OK
tabnak.ir/0040OK