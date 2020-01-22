Rouhani Says Iran Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons, With or Without a Deal

Earlier this month, President Hassan Rouhani pointed out that Tehran seeks to stabilise the situation in the region and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran would never look to obtain an atomic weapon, with or without the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to his website President.Ir.

“We have never sought nuclear weapons […]. With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapon […]. The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact”, Rouhani underscored.

The statement comes a week after Rouhani rejected a proposal for a new "Trump deal" to resolve a nuclear spat as a “strange" offer, blaming the US President for his failure to deliver on promises.