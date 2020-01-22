Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall - injuries reported

Two people have been injured in a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas strip, police have said.

Employees of Fashion Show mall told Fox 5 TV news that they were notified of the incident by text, and told to stay in place.

The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

An unknown number of suspects have fled the scene, police said.

The injuries reported did not appear to be fatal.