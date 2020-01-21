پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

Davos by the Numbers: From Climate Change to Billionaires

Greta Thunberg’s call to the World Economic Forum in 2019 that it’s time to panic about climate change might be finally starting to hit home as attendees show more alarm at the teenage activist’s message.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۳۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۳ 21 January 2020

Greta Thunberg’s call to the World Economic Forum in 2019 that it’s time to panic about climate change might be finally starting to hit home as attendees show more alarm at the teenage activist’s message.

While the event celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, with the usual parade of government chiefs, billionaires and corporate executives attending, global warming is dominating the agenda more than ever. In the WEF’s annual risk survey, environmental dangers elbowed out data-x-items such as cyber attacks or terrorism.

The meeting in the Swiss ski resort follows the warmest decade on record and a year when Venice succumbed to floods, chunks of Brazil’s rainforest went up in flames and even more of Australia burned up too. Thunberg presaged it all last January, telling a Davos audience that “our house is on fire.”

To stress the urgency, climate activists are staging a march from the town of Landquart toward Davos. Thunberg herself will speak at the Forum on Tuesday.

Not all attendees are listening. President Donald Trump, who pulled the U.S. out of the Paris accord on climate change, will be giving the one of the gathering’s first keynote speeches.

Attendees from Europe will know that the region’s weather has been unseasonably warm of late. While there’s more than enough snow for them to ski in Davos, mountains in lower-lying areas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been barer. In Finland, the temperature this January has been as much as 10 degrees Celsius warmer than the long-term average.

Almost a fifth of the sessions at this year’s Forum are about the environment, up from about 13% in 2010, when the financial crisis was fresh in people’s minds.

Organizers have also revised their Davos Manifesto to call for a “better kind of capitalism” that goes beyond creating shareholder value. The organization credits Thunberg, whose message serves as a reminder that “the current economic system represents a betrayal of future generations.”

That would also imply tackling inequality, which is an explosive political issue. The Forum said in a report published this week that global inequality is going to worsen unless governments do more to ensure those most affected by rapid technological change aren’t just cast aside and forgotten.

That’s also a message for the world’s major corporations from whom the WEF gets a big portion of its almost $350 million annual budget.

And while the Forum has invited along 10 teenagers who have taken a stand on environmental and social issues, including Thunberg, they will be easily outnumbered by billionaires -- at least 119 of them.

Notable attendees include JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who is at the helm of the eponymous agricultural trading house.

Gender equality remains another pressing issue. While the WEF touts the importance of diversity, Davos Man is clearly still the dominant species within the conference center itself.

The European Central Bank’s new president, Christine Lagarde, and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg both are due to appear. But although the proportion of female attendees has improved over the years, it still hasn’t hit 25%.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
davos thunberg climate change
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان مایکل دندریا زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما سردار حجازی
آخرین اخبار

کاریکاتور: جدیدترین فایده فقیر بودن!

آمریکا در دادگاه لاهه به‌خاطر ترور سلیمانی محکوم می‌شود

تعطیلی برخی مدارس در خراسان شمالی

نحوه شکایت داوطلبان انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای مجلس خبرگان

تحویل ۱۵۲ مورد از پیکر‌های حادثه هواپیمای اوکراینی

۲ پروژه ریلی کشور در سال ۹۹ افتتاح می‌شود

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای احداث بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل/برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت ۸ کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس

مسجدی درتهران که پذیرای مسافران و بی‌خانمان‌هاست

زمان فراخوان جذب اعضای هیات علمی

کلاهبرداری یک زن از ۱۲ نفر برای استخدام

ردپای داروی قاچاق در داروخانه ها

لوکزامبورگ: باید دولت فلسطین را به رسمیت شناخت

۷ کشته و ۲۵ زخمی در انفجار سودان

استقبال پمپئو و نتانیاهو ازاقدام چندکشور علیه حزب‌الله

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه بررسی سوانح هوایی چه می گویند؟

آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکا است /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00400J
tabnak.ir/00400J