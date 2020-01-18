عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

رهبرانقلاب نمازجمعه این هفته تهران را اقامه می‌کنند

واکنش کدخدایی به انتقاد روحانی از ردصلاحیت‌ها

بازدید 616

EU cuts pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75%

The EU has cut pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75%, according to a letter sent to the European Parliament by EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell and seen by the Essen-based Funke Mediengruppe.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۵۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۱ 18 January 2020

The EU has cut pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75%, according to a letter sent to the European Parliament by EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell and seen by the Essen-based Funke Mediengruppe.

Turkey will now only receive €168 million ($186 million) of which €150 million will be spent on strengthening democracy and rule of law. The rest is earmarked for rural development.

Borrell justified the cut by saying it was in response to Turkey's decision to stage a military operation in northeastern Syria and conduct unauthorized gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

Stalled accession

Comprising part of a controversial multi-billion-euro package to block refugees from seeking sanctuary in Europe, Brussels agreed to fast-track accession talks for Turkey in 2016.

However, the accession process has stalled due to Turkey's growing authoritarianism spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The cut in aid, however, doesn't affect the €3.5 billion euros offered to Turkey as part of a larger EU deal to prevent refugees from reaching European shores.

'Unauthorized drilling'

The EU has already warned Turkey of possible repercussions over illegal gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

In November, the European Commission unveiled a sanctions regime to target "individuals or entities responsible for, or involved in, unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Turkey, however, argues that it is drilling within its territorial rights — or those of Turkish Cypriots.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu turkey aid cut
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر محمدرضا پهلوی تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
آخرین اخبار

سردار حاجی‌زاده در منزل دختر جانباخته سقوط هواپیما
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
امن ترین استان برای سرمایه گذاری کدام استان است؟
حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه «تی فور» سوریه / فراخوان مقتدا صدر برای تظاهرات میلیونی علیه حضور آمریکا در عراق/ دیدار بی سابقه فرستادگان اسد و اردوغان/ حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامی «تاجی» در شمال بغداد
خداحافظی محسن تنابنده و احمد مهران فر از تلویزیون
رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 25 دی 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران شد
متن اعتراض «علی مطهری» به شورای نگهبان
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش
عاقبت انداختن فشفشه داخل چاه فاضلاب
عکس کمیاب زورخانه‌ای شهید قاسم سلیمانی درجوانی
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟  (۱۶۰ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۵۸ نظر)

سلسله مراتب فرماندهی پدافند و مسئولان دروغگو علنی محاکمه شوند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zmu
tabnak.ir/003zmu