بازتاب مراسم تشییع سردار سلیمانی در رسانه‌های جهان

مقامات در مراسم تشییع پیکر شهید قاسم سلیمانی

پارلمان عراق طرح اخراج نیروهای آمریکایی را تصویب کرد/ عادل عبدالمهدی: قرار بود با سردار سلیمانی دیدار کنم

Gold eases from six-year high with focus on Tehran’s next move

Gold fell from the highest level in more than six years as some appetite for risk crept back into financial markets that had been rattled by the sharp escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۴۹۷۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۱ 07 January 2020

Prices of the traditional haven -- which rallied 2.4% over the past two days to approach $1,600 an ounce -- eased on Tuesday as Asian equities rebounded. The shift came even as Washington committed more troops to the Mideast amid expectations that Tehran will retaliate for the US killing of a senior general.

“Relief can be seen across markets following the knee-jerk reaction toward the eruption of geopolitical tensions,” Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore, said in a note. Still, while bullion has given up some lustre, it’s keeping its position as a favoured hedge in the face of elevated risks, she said.

There are mixed signals on gold’s path from here. Implied volatility on options -- or the likelihood prices will continue the bullish move -- jumped to the highest since mid-October, according to a measure calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. However, the metal’s 14-day relative strength index remains above 70, suggesting it’s still overbought.

Investors are also focused on the monthly US jobs report due on Friday, which could offer some clues on the economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path into 2020. On the trade front, China is planning to sign the first phase of its deal with the US in Washington on January 15, according to people familiar with the matter.

gold prices iran usa
شهادت سردار سلیمانی ابومهدی مهندس هادی طارمی قاسم سلیمانی حشد الشعبی حسین پورجعفری هادی العامری توئیت های تهدیدآمیز ترامپ
تصویر پهپاد آمریکایی که حشدالشعبی سرنگون کرد
اولین پست فرمانده جدید نیروی قدس سپاه در توییتر
سردار دل‌ها بزرگترین تجمع مردمی تاریخ خوزستان را رقم زد/ سردار سلیمانی برای همیشه خوزستان را ترک کرد+عکس
واکنش «عبدالکریم سروش» به شهادت سردار سلیمانی/تقدیر «اردشیر زاهدی» از سردار سلیمانی/ترامپ بار دیگر ایران را تهدید کرد/شمخانی: پاسخ ما به آمریکا حتما نظامی است
جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 14 دی 98/ کاهش نرخ رسمی ۲۷ ارز در بانک مرکزی
لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود
راز‌های زندگی حاج قاسم سلیمانی به روایت برادرش
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 16 دی 98 در صرافی های بانکی
صحنه‌های دلخراش سوختن حیوانات در استرالیا
ارادت ویژه سردار سلیمانی به مادرش
پاسخ روحانی به دختر سپهبد سلیمانی/کنایه ظریف به ترامپ و ادعایش درباره شادی مردم عراق بعد از شهادت سردار سلیمانی
قیچی برگردان دیشب جهانبخش که این بار گل نشد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 15 دی 98/ هیجان در معاملات فروکش کرد

