آیا عراقی‎ها قصد تصرف سفارت آمریکا را دارند؟

ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

بازدید 758

Warren accuses Trump of bringing the US closer to war

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of bringing the US closer to war in the wake of the US air strikes against pro-Iranian militia in Iraq.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۱۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۸ 01 January 2020

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of bringing the US closer to war in the wake of the US air strikes against pro-Iranian militia in Iraq.

“Trump’s reckless decisions to walk away from the Iran Deal and now to launch airstrikes in Iraq without Iraqi government consent have brought us closer to war and endangered U.S. troops and diplomats. We should end the forever wars, not start new ones,” tweeted Warren.

The US military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, killing at least 25 militia fighters and wounding 55.

Repeated mortar and rocket attacks have since late October targeted American interests in the country, where the US has 5,200 troops deployed as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

On Tuesday, Iraqi militants laid siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

Trump tweeted that the US held the Islamic Republic “fully responsible” for the siege.

Hours later, he threatened Iran again on Twitter, writing, “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat.”

This is not the first time that Warren has criticized Trump’s policies. In November, after Iran said it would resume uranium enrichment at the Fordow underground plant, Warren ripped Trump for leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

“Iran’s decision to restart enrichment at Fordow is deeply concerning. Before Donald Trump ripped it up, the Iran Deal was working. We must return to serious diplomacy with allies to constrain Iran’s nuclear program and de-escalate the crisis,” she wrote at the time.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
warren trump critics iraq iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون نوید ابراهیمی مترو هشتگرد منطقه سبز بغداد حشد الشعبی غلامرضا شریعتی مهدی تاج جشنواره فیلم فجر38
kilid search

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yem
tabnak.ir/003yem