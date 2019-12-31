ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

Iran Rejects Germany’s False Accusations

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has dismissed the accusations leveled by Germany that Tehran has destabilized the region.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۲۲ 31 December 2019

In comments on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Germany is wrongly and falsely accusing Iran of destabilizing the region while the European country has shut its eyes to the US’ illegal acts of interference, which he described as the root cause of instability in West Asia.

“The continuation of such stances would raise serious doubts about Berlin’s claim that it tries to play an influential role in the path to peace and stability,” the Iranian spokesman said in a tweet on Tuesday.
His comments came in reaction to the German Foreign Ministry’s call for a change in Iran’s regional policies.

Earlier this month, Mousavi had condemned the “interventionist” and “irresponsible” comments made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas regarding the November riots in Iran.

Mousavi had announced that Germany’s policies could not remedy the negligence of certain European countries in fulfilling their commitments under the JCPOA and their passive stance towards the US economic terrorism against Iran.

“The world public opinion has not yet forgotten the country that armed former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein with chemical warfare, which was used against Iranians and their Iraqi neighbors during the war imposed (1980–88) on Iran,” he said on December 12.
“Berlin is expected to put honoring the fundamental principles of human rights on its agenda discreetly, comprehensively and neutrally, instead of taking unprofessional and biased positions,” the Iranian diplomat had noted.

