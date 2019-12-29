مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death - state TV

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced on Sunday a man accused of stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh in November to death, state television said.
29 December 2019

Another man on trial for the same incident was sentenced to 12 and a half years, al-Ekhbariya television said.

The Nov. 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a months-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

saudi arabia trial stabbing
