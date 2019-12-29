مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Day after rocket attack on military base, Pompeo arrives in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Iraqi Ayn Al-Asad airbase in western Anbar province, which hosts American troops, shortly after a rocket attack on another Iraqi military base in the northern province of Kirkuk, media reported.
29 December 2019

The information about Pompeo's visit to Iraq was released by Kurdish media outlet Rudaw.

The Iraqi base in Kirkuk was attacked on Friday.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that one American civilian contractor was killed, while several US service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in the rocket attack.

