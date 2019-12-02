نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

یک ایراد اساسی؛ امروز آسیب ببینید تا فردا تعطیل شوید!

Detained Huawei executive spends Canada bail reading and painting as two Canadians denied lawyer in China

کد خبر: ۹۴۱۱۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۰ 02 December 2019

Meng Wangzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese phone company Huawei currently on bail in Canada as the US seeks to extradite her, has revealed that she spends her days reading, talking to colleagues and painting.

US prosecutors say Ms Meng is linked to fraud that allowed Huawei to evade sanctions against Iran, and are attempting to have her moved to the US to face trial.

She was arrested in Vancouver on 1 December 2018, one year before she published a ‘thank you’ message to supporters on Huawei’s website on Sunday. Ms Meng wrote that life on bail passed “so slow that I have enough time to read a book from cover to cover.

I can take the time to discuss minutiae with my colleagues or to carefully complete an oil painting.”

The Huawei executive, whose detainment sparked a diplomatic row between Canada and China, is able to travel around Vancouver relatively freely outside her 11pm-6am curfew.

She has been living in a £3.5 million, six-bedroom house, one of multiple properties she owns in the city.

“While my personal freedoms have been limited, my soul still seeks to be free,” she wrote.

“Amidst these setbacks, I've found light in the life around me… if a busy life has eaten away at my time, then hardship has in turn drawn it back out.”

Ms Meng’s lifestyle is in sharp contrast to that of two Canadians who were detained in China shortly after her arrest, in a move many saw as hostage diplomacy-style retaliation by Beijing.

Michael Spavor, a consultant specialising in North Korea relations, and Michael Kovrig, an NGO worker and former diplomat, have been in a Chinese detention centre for a year.

Last May they were charged with spying. The two men, who Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, said were being held in “arbitrary detention” for “political goals”, have reportedly been interrogated and held in rooms lit by artificial lighting 24 hours a day.

They have reportedly been prevented from meeting with lawyers and family, and not allowed to go outdoors.

In July Mr Kovrig’s reading glasses were allegedly confiscated by officials keeping watch over him.

Ms Meng suggested that she enjoyed a more positive relationship with her guards.

“After a whole night of heavy snow, the security company's staff were so considerate that they shoveled a path for my elderly mother, filling our hearts with warmth in this cold winter,” she wrote.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
canada china huawei usa North Korea
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
لایحه بودجه 99 علی لاریجانی آنفولانزا عباس علی کدخدایی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شاخص آلودگی هوا کارن همایونفر
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
سقوط مار غول پیکر بعد ۱۰ سال از سقف استخر سونا!
مار شاه کبرای غول‌پیکری که قطار را متوقف کرد!
چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
توضیح درباره اعدام یک محیط‌بان در کرمان
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
پذیرایی از ترامپ با سینی پلاستیکی
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
فوت مردی که وزیر بهداشت به او گفت: خودت بمال!

نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم  (۳۲۲ نظر)

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پاسخ سوال ایرانیان درباره «اینترنت» دست کیست؟!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

علی کریمی از ایران رفتنی شد؛ مقصد کانادا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آیا دولت، صداوسیما و سایر نهادهای دخیل در «سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین» در اقناع افکار عمومی موفق عمل کردند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

تهدید ایران از سوی فرانسه برای فعال کردن مکانیزم ماشه/واکنش دولت عراق به آتش زدن کنسولگری ایران در بغداد /اظهارات موگرینی درباره ارتباط برجام با اعتراضات در ایران/ رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی آلمان برای پیوستن به ائتلاف علیه ایران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wq7
tabnak.ir/003wq7