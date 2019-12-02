China, Iran hold consultation on Iran nuclear issue

China and Iran held a consultation on Iran nuclear issue Sunday in Beijing.

The Chinese side was led by Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, while the Iranian delegation was led by visiting Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Both sides exchanged in-depth views on the current Iranian nuclear situation and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reached broad consensus.

They agreed to further strengthen communication and cooperation, safeguard the common interests of both countries as well as the international community.