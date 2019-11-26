تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
284بازدید
‍ پ

Protests continue for fifth day in Colombia

Demonstrators have been partly inspired by similar disquiet across South America.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۸۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۹ 26 November 2019

Demonstrators have been partly inspired by similar disquiet across South America.

Students, women’s activists and indigenous people marched through the centre of Colombia’s capital on Monday in a fifth day of protests against the government of conservative President Ivan Duque.

The demonstration was initially meant to commemorate the International Day of Nonviolence Against Women but soon became an anti-government rally, with protesters venting their frustration over issues including corruption, economic inequality and violence in rural areas.

Colombia has been rattled by protests since Thursday, when an estimated 250,000 people took to the streets amid a strike organised by unions, student groups and indigenous bodies.

The protest was the largest Colombia had seen in years, and was followed by dozens of smaller demonstrations as well as riots that resulted in the deaths of three people and prompted authorities to impose a curfew in Bogota for the first time since 1977.

The unrest comes after mass anti-government demonstrations erupted in Ecuador, Bolivia and Chile. Those outbursts caused leaders in Ecuador and Chile to propose changes in economic policies and forced Bolivia’s president to resign.

Some Colombian protesters say they have been inspired by the events elsewhere in the region.

“The people have awoken,” said Julio Pardo, a social sciences teacher who attended Monday’s march in Bogota. “We will no longer allow our leaders to humiliate us.”

In response to the growing unrest, Colombia’s president launched a “national dialogue” Sunday to address such issues as rural violence, environmental policy and “growth with equity”.

Mr Duque met with recently elected governors and mayors Sunday night and held talks with business leaders and some unions Monday.

He also invited the National Strike Committee, a steering group that jump-started the protests to talks on Tuesday. But its leaders said Mr Duque had only offered to spend one hour with the group, and they refused to attend.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
colombia protest demonstration
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
حسین قدیانی عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی هفته بسیج پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار نازنین نور کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری قاتل فراری با ۴ کیلو تریاک در ترکیه

بیشترین افزایش قیمت در حوزه حمل و نقل بوده است

عرضه ۶ میلیارد دلار اوراق قرضه دلاری توسط چین

پاسخ هاشمی به اصرار خلخالی برای نخست وزیر شدن

از "تصویب اساسنامه بانک ملی توسط مجلس" تا "آغاز ثبت نام کارت سوخت المثنی"

تجمع دیروز برای حمایت از نظام بود، یا توهین و تخریب؟

تاثیرات آلودگی صوتی بر جسم و روان

افزایش مصرف روزانه بنزین به ۱۰۵ میلیون لیتر/ پراید و ۴۰۵ سال آینده شماره گذاری نمی‌شوند/ سیگنال افزایشی درهم به دلار/ لایحه مالیات بر عایدی سرمایه به بودجه ۹۹ می‌رسد؟ / دومینوی ضرردهی خودروسازان بزرگ با عبور از ۲۷ هزار میلیارد تومان

اجرای طرح برخورد با خودروهای دودزا در ۶۰ نقطه تهران

خانه‌دار شدن کارگران در مسکن ملی قوت گرفت

ثبت نام جاماندگان از حمایت معیشتی در سامانه‌ای دیگر

شناسایی محل دپوی مواد منفجره اغتشاشگران در تهران

آنفلوآنزا جان ۱۵ نفر را گرفت

سردرگمی وانت‌بارها در دریافت مابه‌التفاوت ریالی بنزین

انتصاب نخستین زن عرب به مسئولیتی مهم در سازمان‌ملل

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت
تصویری قابل تأمل از لحظه نطق یک وزیر در مجلس!
فراموش نکنیم جرقه دو قطبی کردن افکار عمومی در کجا زده شد!
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۳ آذر ۹۸/ همتی: مردم نگران وضع ارزی کشور نباشند

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۵۹۷ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

مربع سه ضلعی سرلیستی اصلاح طلبان/کنایه چهره اصولگرا به سهم‌خواهی پایداری‌ها/روایت باهنر از لایحه دولت اصلاحات برای اصلاح قیمت بنزین/تأیید بازداشت یکی از مشاوران احمدی نژاد  (۲۴۵ نظر)