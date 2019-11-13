تابناک جهان » تاریخ و اندیشه
99بازدید
‍ پ

Massive Mobilization in Buenos Aires Against Coup in Bolivia

"We will return better, we will fight, we will win and we will return. Long live Evo Morales Ayma," Bolivians living in Argentina chanted in unison.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۸ 13 November 2019

"We will return better, we will fight, we will win and we will return. Long live Evo Morales Ayma," Bolivians living in Argentina chanted in unison.

Thousands of demonstrators marched Tuesday along the main avenue in Argentina's capital to reach the Bolivian Embassy in Buenos Aires, condemning the coup that Bolivia is going through and offering full support to the legitimate president Evo Morales.

A prominent figure of the Bolivian community in that country Iber Mamani thanked the"support offered by the social and political organizations of the popular Argentinian countryside that pronounced themselves against the coup," and demanded the protection of "the lives of the comrades who today are being persecuted, kidnapped and tortured."

The leader of the MST Vilma Ripoll also present at the march, expressed the her "rejection to the coup carried out by the big bosses, the corporations and the armed forces, and endorsed by politicians like Mauricio Macri who until now has not declared anything about it."

In dialogue with Pagina 12, Ripoll added that Evo Morales "had pending tasks in Bolivia, such as the purging of the armed forces."

"We are here to repudiate what has no other qualification than a coup. We are very concerned about Evo's physical integrity, as well as the threat to the region. We have to remember and prevent the return of coups in Latin America," Argentinian Frente de Todos lawmaker Itai Hagman said amid flags and traditional Bolivian dances.

"Jallalla Evo Morales" was the expression most repeated by the Bolivian community installed at the door of the Bolivian Embassy in Argentina, a Quechua Aymara expression that symbolizes the unity of the people, their sense of belonging.

"We will return better, we will fight, we will win and we will return. Long live Evo Morales Ayma," Bolivians living in Argentina chanted in unison.

Morales was forced to resign Sunday after senior army and police chiefs called on him to do so following weeks of right-wing unrest and violence against his Oct. 20 elections victory, in what his government has called a coup by opposition forces in the country.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bolivia argentina protest coup
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی بهاء ابوالعطا مهران غفوریان مارک ویلموتس شبکه حقانی شهید تهرانی مقدم آلودگی هوا نیمایوشیج
آخرین اخبار

هشدار دیپلمات اروپایی درباره فعالسازی «مکانیسم ماشه»

ترامپ: می‌دانم جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی کجاست

چطور دیپلم مجدد بگیریم؟

سالانه ۲۰۰۰ نفر معلول نخاعی می‌شوند

نکات مهم بهداشتی در هوای آلوده

تاثیر کشف میدان نفتی نام‌آوران بر سهام آرامکو عربستان/ عبور دلار از ۱۱۵۰۰ تومان/ عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از تعرفه‌های خودرویی/ سه محصول برای جایگزینی پژو ۴۰۵/ چند درصد از پزشکان دستگاه کارتخوان نصب نکرده‌اند؟

پشت پرده کباب‌های ارزان قیمت

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
۳ خوراکی ناسالم که اغلب ما روزانه مصرف می‌کنیم
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
عجیب ترین تصویر حک شده روی سنگ قبر
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
گم‌شدنِ حلقه‌ عروسی منجربه کشف گنج شد
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
روش جدید کلاهبرداری از طریق حساب بانکی شما
قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۲۱ آبان ۹۸/ دلار به مرز مقاومتی رسید/ دلایل رشد قیمت دلار چیست؟
پخش غیرقانونی مستندی با روایت یک پورن استار در حوزه هنری سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی!
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»
تغییر عجیب مهران غفوریان در تلویزیون

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

توصیه میرسلیم به لاریجانی برای انتخابات/واکنش نماینده مجلس به توزیع بیانیه علیه روحانی/درگیری دو میهمان شبکه بی‌بی‌سی عربی در پخش زنده/چند درصد پزشکان از قانون مالیات تمکین کردند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند  (۱۰۶ نظر)