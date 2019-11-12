تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
185بازدید
‍ پ

New US envoy to UAE stresses deescalation in Persian Gulf

Washington's new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. is working closely with its regional allies to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf after a spate of attacks on energy targets blamed on Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۷۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷ 12 November 2019

Washington's new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. is working closely with its regional allies to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf after a spate of attacks on energy targets blamed on Iran.

Ambassador John Rakolta told The Associated Press: "We're very concerned about it and we're working very closely with the UAE to try to convince Iran that the only solution is a political solution. There is no place for violence in the world today."

He spoke Monday on the sidelines of ADIPEC, an Abu Dhabi energy exhibition.

Rakolta says Emirati leaders "understand there are tactical issues that we may disagree on" but have also made clear "they're 100% in support of the maximum pressure campaign" of economic sanctions the Trump administration is employing against Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa persian gulf uae
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی ورنکش ذرت های آلوده مارک ویلموتس هشترود شهید تهرانی مقدم اقساط وام طرح ملی مسکن
آخرین اخبار

نبرد سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در شمال حسکه/نظر عجیب ترامپ درباره نفت عراق/بسته پیشنهادی سازمان ملل برای پایان ناآرامی در عراق/ بیانیه سه کشور اروپایی در مورد غنی سازی در فردو

درگيري پليس با معترضان در مرز اسپانیا و فرانسه

اعتراض مقتدی صدر عراق به برگزاری زودهنگام انتخابات

پرسپولیس علیه دستورهای دونالد ترامپ!

پرتاب همزمان ۶۰ ماهواره کوچک به فضا

۲۴ ساعته از سرماخوردگی خلاص شوید!

هزینه درمان «ناباروری» چقدر است؟

۱۰۰ سال زندان برای ربودن و تعرض به پنج زن تهرانی

تولد نوزاد از مادری که ۳ ماه است به کما رفته

مدیر دولتی فراری بازداشت شد

افزایش تولید تنباکوی معسل تقلبی

اگر ایران را شکست ندادی در همان اردن پناهنده شو!

افزایش ۳۲ میلیارد دلار به ثروت کشور با کشف نام‌آوران/ حداکثر قیمت مسکن در طرح اقدام ملی اعلام شد/ ۷۰ درصد خودروسازی خصوصی تعطیل شد/ منظور از بودجه ۲ سالانه چیست؟

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
پوشش استتاری خنده دار خودروی جدید هوندا
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
واکنش سنتکام به پهپاد ساقط شده در ایران/ اصابت هفده موشک به اطراف پایگاه استقرار نظامیان آمریکایی در موصل/شرط ایران برای بازگشت آمریکا به برجام/ آغاز گشت‌زنی هوایی روسیه در شمال سوریه
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
دبیرکل جبهه پایداری: در غرب مردم را با «آبمیوه» و «ساندویچ» به خیابان می‌آورند/عراقچی: ممکن است در «دکترین هسته‌ای» خود تجدیدنظر می‌کنیم
پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!
نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست
حمله سگ "پیت‌بول" به ۲ نفر در دزاشیب
اقدام عجیب زن سنگاپوری حین دعوای زناشویی
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر چند همسری اجرا نشود، فساد و فحشا بیشتر می‌شود/ذوالنوری: دشمنان پوشک بچه را طوری تولید می‌کنند که موجب عقیم‌سازی می‌شود  (۱۹۲ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

انتقادات تند کرباسچی از شورای عالی اصلاح طلبان و طرح «سرا»/روایت جامعه شناس اصولگرا درباره پشت پرده های رواج چند همسری/بحث قائم‌مقامی اجرایی رهبری را مطرح می‌کنند تا رأی جمع کنند/رسایی: باید هر سال از دیوار سفارت آمریکا بالا برویم  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ملی پوش طلایی ورزش ایران، با تغییر تابعیت عضو تیم ملی صربستان شد + مدرک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مهم ترین اقدام: گازدهی به سانتریفیوژها در فردو/مذاکرات پشت پرده ادامه دارد/دو ماه برای مذاکره فرصت داریم/طرف مقابل به تعهدات ژانویه دو سال پیش برگردد  (۱۴۹ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)