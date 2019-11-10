Issues with Iran's upgrade of Arak reactor due to US sanctions, says Russian diplomat

Tehran’s possible abandonment of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) obligations, which envision modernization of the heavy-water reactor in Iran’s Arak, is caused by Washington’s sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Saturday.

"The problem with the Arak project is basically the same as with all other JCPOA elements. Particularly, how to make sure those facilities are resistant to the US’ sanctions pressure. Secondary extraterritorial sanctions that Washington slaps literally paralyze normal operations in many cases," he explained.

"That is why you can of course turn your gaze to Iran in this or that situation following any signal from Tehran, though that is exactly what its enemies want. One should look in the opposite direction," Ryabkov added. "If the US did not seek to destroy and break all that so stubbornly there would be no questions regarding the implementation of the project on reconfiguration of the Arak reactor," he noted.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said earlier on Saturday that Tehran is ready to return to implementation of the heavy-water reactor in Arak if necessary.