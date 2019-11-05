تابناک جهان » آمریکا
65بازدید
‍ پ

Indicted Giuliani Associate Parnas Will Comply With Impeachment Probe

Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has emerged as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. Donald Trump, has apparently changed his mind and is ready to cooperate with a congressional investigators, his lawyer told AP and Reuters on November 4.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۹۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۳ 05 November 2019

Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has emerged as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. Donald Trump, has apparently changed his mind and is ready to cooperate with a congressional investigators, his lawyer told AP and Reuters on November 4.

Parnas, who is charged with federal campaign finance violations that are unrelated to the impeachment inquiry, “will honor” the House of Representatives' requests “to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr. Parnas’ privileges, including that of the Fifth Amendment,” his lawyer, Joseph Bondy, said referring to the right to avoid self-incrimination.

Parnas, his indicted business partner Igor fruman, and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are associates who have been involved in backchannel meetings with current and former Ukrainian officials regarding investigations into former Vice Presidnent Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and Democratic party activities in the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani and the House leadership declined comment to Reuters.

Parnas, 47, features in a 317-page transcript that the House released the same day of the testimony that Maria Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, gave to lawmakers, which outlined efforts to oust her.

It offered insight into closed-door House hearings that are probing whether Trump has committed impeachable offenses regarding his administration's efforts to get Ukraine’s leaders to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

During nine hours of testimony on October 11, Yovanovitch stated that Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov had warned her that Parnas, Fruman, along with Giuliani wanted her removed.

The career foreign service officer said Avakov had told her to “watch her back.”

“I guess for – because they wanted to have business dealings in Ukraine or additional business dealings,” Yovanovitch told congressional investigators. “I didn’t understand that, because nobody at the embassy had ever met those two individuals [Parnas and Fruman]. And, you know, one of the biggest jobs of an American ambassador of the U.S. Embassy is to promote U.S. business…if legitimate business comes to us…we promote U.S. business.”

Earlier, while counseled by a different lawyer, Parnas had said he wouldn’t comply with House requests for records and testimony.

He and Fruman both pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court last month for allegedly taking part in a scheme that funneled money through a shell company to donate funds to a pro-Trump elections committee, among other charges they are facing.

Parnas has also helped Giuliani meet with former and current Ukrainian officials regarding his investigation into the Bidens.

The Odesa-born businessman has worked as an interpreter for Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash who is fighting extradition to the United States from Austria on corruption charges that he denies, CNN reported.

He was hired as a translator around the time when Firtash retained the services of husband-and-wife legal duo Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, who are well-known Republicans and frequent defenders of Trump on cable news.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump impeachment parnas testify
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی مطهری چند همسری
آخرین اخبار

تمام ذرت‌های آلوده به خارج از کشور اعاده می‌شود

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی سه شنبه ۱۴ آبان

نمایی از یک جاده عجیب با ۶۰۰ پیچ و خم!

جدول زمان‌بندی یازدهمین دوره انتخابات مجلس

رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: دلار ۳۰۵۰ تومان ارزان شد/ بیژن زنگنه: قیمت نفت از ۶۰ دلار بالاتر نمی‌رود/ معاون وزیر اقتصاد: آماده تشکیل بورس ارز هستیم/ دلیل کاهش آمار تجارت خارجی در ۷ ماه اول امسال

ربیعی: مشکل آمریکا خودبرتربینی مستکبرانه است

رزمايش دريايی مشترک آمریکا و عربستان

توئیتر حساب کاربری انصارالله، حماس و حزب الله را بست

:تنش هسته‌ای غرب و روسیه جهان را تهدید می‌کند

آمریکا رسما فرایند خروج از توافق پاریس را آغاز کرد

در چه مواردی مردان می‌توانند از پرداخت نفقه خودداری کنند؟

از "ملاقات سرمایه دار آمریکایی با شاه" تا "واکنش رئیس کل بانک مرکزی به اعلام تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا"

آیا کسی مسئولیت اظهارات هزینه زای آقای علم الهدی را می‌پردازد؟ /پوستر چند همسری برای انحراف افکار عمومی برجسته شد؟ /چرا با فرار‌های مالیاتی برخورد لازم و مؤثر نمی‌شود؟

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
نظر صریح رهبر انقلاب درباره تعدد زوجات
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
تصاویر«روح‌الله زم» در راهپیمایی ۱۳ آبان سال ۱۳۹۸!
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درگیری #عدالت_خوار و #نان_به_ریش_خور در توییتر/«ژنِ خوب» استعفا داد/«استخر فرح» دوباره خبرساز شد/روایت شهاب مرادی از نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره «چند همسری»
تفسیر حرکات دست‌های ظریف در مجلس
درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
حمله به کاروان نظامی آمریکا در مسیر سوریه به عراق/استقبال عربستان و بحرین از طرح صلح ایران/پرواز بمب‌افکن راهبردی آمریکا در سوریه /بیانیه عادل عبدالمهدی خطاب به مردم عراق
عوارض مصرف قارچ گانودرما
چه سینماگرانی در نشست محرمانه خانه سینما حضور داشتند؟
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۲۳۲ نظر)

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

درگیری #عدالت_خوار و #نان_به_ریش_خور در توییتر/«ژنِ خوب» استعفا داد/«استخر فرح» دوباره خبرساز شد/روایت شهاب مرادی از نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره «چند همسری»  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

بنری که نوید بازداشت «رجوی» را می‌داد/عهدنامه دانش آموزان: پنجه­‌های استکبار رو به افول را در هم شکنیم/رضایی: مسئولان کشور نباید وقت خود را برای مذاکره تلف کنند/امیر موسوی: آمریکا از طریق سفارت خود به دنبال شکست یا انحراف انقلاب اسلامی بود  (۸۸ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)