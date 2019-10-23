تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
148بازدید
‍ پ

The common factor uniting protesters in Barcelona, Chile, Hong Kong and Lebanon

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets over the weekend in mass protests against corruption, austerity measures, government deadlock and the basic inability of people to find work and make ends meet.
کد خبر: ۹۳۲۱۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۴ 23 October 2019

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets over the weekend in mass protests against corruption, austerity measures, government deadlock and the basic inability of people to find work and make ends meet.

They were not alone.

In Hong Kong, hundreds of thousands of protesters defied a ban on assembling and marched to demand government reforms and freedoms; police responded forcefully with tear gas and blue dye-filled cannons, the latter a new tactic in the months of unrest.

In Chile, at least eight people were killed and hundreds arrested over the weekend in demonstrations against economic inequality, sparked by a transit fair hike last week.

And in Barcelona, Catalan separatists protested and clashed with police in demonstrations raging since Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison last week.

There are many case-specific causes and consequences of each of these mass movements – along with some significant shared dynamics.

One overarching theme: protesters say they are sick of the ruling elite. From Beirut to Santiago, demonstrators say political and economic institutions aren't working for the masses or representing their interests, as slogans convey.

Chile "was an economic pressure cooker that's been building for decades, and it exploded," Rodrigo Booth, a professor at the University of Chile, told The Washington Post's Teo Armus. "This had little to do with public transit. It became a situation about brutal inequality."

One element is that the neo-liberal ideal of rolling back government spending and subsidies to let the free market reign has, critics say, in practice instead enabled the rollout of government for private gain, all while inequalities grow.

Even the Washington-based International Monetary Fund, which has fundamentally shaped countries worldwide by requiring economic restructuring in exchange for loans, has said some policies it pushed "instead of delivering growth . . . have increased inequality, in turn jeopardising durable expansion."

A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag toward an armored police vehicle Chile's capital, Santiago, this week.

In Lebanon, for example, protests kicked off after the sectarian-plagued government imposed a tax (since rescinded) on WhatsApp calls. But frustration over growing inequality, alongside dysfunctional corrupt governance, has long been brewing in a modern country where electricity shortages are the norm – and was only augmented by reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave $16 million to a South African model with whom he was romantically involved.

In recent weeks, Lebanese were also outraged after wildfires tore through the beloved Chouf mountain range, with the government unable to stop it after having stripped down spending for firefighters and related machinery.

Another key takeaway is that public dissatisfaction is spreading in ways politicians and pundits can't predict. The protests in Hong Kong were sparked by a proposed law easing extradition to China – something that rattled a public fearful of Chinese repression. But Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's decision to rescind the legislation only led people to double down on remaining in the streets until further freedoms were ensured.

And demonstrators in other countries have learned from Hong Kong's "be fluid like water" approach; Catalan activists even organised a forum on what they could learn from Hong Kong's experience, Quartz reported.

And lastly, people want their voices to be valued – and not heard only in relation to violence.

No more was that true than for war-weary Lebanon this weekend. The country lived up to its reputation for being the hip party capital of the Middle East, with the cheers of DJs and dance parties mixing with chants for political change in public squares.

Police did respond with force, and violent clashes did break out between protesters and security forces. But one viral video captured another instructive part of the narrative, when anti-government demonstrators sang popular children's song "Baby Shark" to try soothe a child scared by the protests.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
protest spain lebanon hong kong
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
کردستان سوریه اعتراضات لبنان آمدنیوز روح الله زم fatf آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی حسین فریدون شبنم نعمت زاده
آخرین اخبار

سفیر اتریش: روی نسل آینده ایران سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنیم

نقد و بررسی خودرو سانگ‌یانگ تیوولی مدل 2018

بیانیه پایانی نشست امنیتی «ریاض»/ پیشنهاد غافلگیر کننده آلمان درباره سوریه/ حمله بشار اسد به اردوغان /واکنش جنبش امل به تظاهرات موتورسواران در بیروت

هشدار برای گیاه‌خواران: کمبود شدید ویتامین B ۱۲

جهیزیه، متعلق به زن است و می تواند آن را پس بگیرد

آخرین توصیه یک گوساله به قصاب!

نفت قفل است یا کلید

عناصر دوآتشه، کار دشمن را تسهیل می کنند

بادامچیان: لاریجانی از نیروهای ارزشی اصولگراست

درد دل‌های زن جوان، شوهرش را به کشتن داد

تصادف قطار تهران - جنوب با عابر پیاده

آفریقای ایران کجاست؟

نوبخت: برخی از کاهش نرخ تورم خوششان نمی‌آید/ گاف ترامپ در رابطه با «رنو» / تعداد ثروتمندان چینی برای نخستین بار از آمریکایی‌ها بیشتر شد/ خروج طلا و سکه از کشور

اولین مصاحبه تلویزیون با شاخ اینستاگرام

ماجرای انتخاب گزارشگر زن برای رادیو ورزش

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

درمان میگرن با بوتاکس
تاثیر انار بر سرماخوردگی
نکات مهم برای کاهش نزاع در آپارتمان‌ها
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
کرباسچی: چطور عارف که روزی مانع سخنرانی سروش شده بود، امروز به شخصیت محوری اصلاحات است؟/ترامپ: اگر ایران کاری کند، ضربه بی‌سابقه‌ای به این کشور وارد می‌کنیم
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
فوت دختر سفیر ایران در روسیه
استقبال باشکوه لهستانی‌ها از والیبالیست تیم ملی ایران
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
«عطری خوشبو، اما مرگ آور با نام RASHA»؛ شایعه‌ای جهانی و تکراری در ایران!
تنفر از دختر‌ها در انشای یک پسر ۱۲ ساله!
تکرار فاجعه خونین در زندان معروف تهران
سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۶۳ نظر)

چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان  (۱۵۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود  (۹۷ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۷ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)