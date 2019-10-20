Pelosi leads U.S. congressional group in Jordan for talks on Syria

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrived in Jordan Saturday, where she's leading a group of U.S. lawmakers for meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II and other top officials on security in the region, her office confirmed in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrived in Jordan Saturday, where she's leading a group of U.S. lawmakers for meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II and other top officials on security in the region, her office confirmed in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrived in Jordan Saturday, where she's leading a group of U.S. lawmakers for meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II and other top officials on security in the region, her office confirmed in a statement.

"With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey’s incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran and Russia."— Pelosi's statement on the Jordan visitThe big picture: The visit comes days after Pelosi and other senior Democrats said they walked out of a meeting with President Trump about Turkey's military invasion after he suggested that there was no plan to contain ISIS in Syria and attacked the speaker in a "nasty diatribe." The Democrats accused Trump of having a "meltdown." Trump said Pelosi was the one who had the meltdown during the meeting.

The Trump administration has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for abandoning the Kurds, who assisted the U.S. in fighting ISIS, in his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.Jordan visit details: Pelosi's office said it's a bipartisan group of lawmakers, though Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), a ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, is the only Republican listed as being on the trip.

Per Pelosi's office, the other members of the congressional delegation are: Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Services Committee; Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Ron Kind (D-Wis.), member of the House Ways and Means Committee; Susan Davis, (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee; Stephen Lynch, (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on national security; and Elaine Luria, (D-Va.), member of the House Armed Services Committee.Go deeper: Pence announces Turkey has agreed to temporary ceasefire in Syria