تابناک جهان » آسیا
196بازدید
‍ پ

Hundreds of Hong Kongers hold sit-in at school of protester shot by police

Hundreds of Hong Kongers staged a sit-in on Wednesday outside the school of a protester who was shot by police as authorities said the wounded 18-year-old was now in a stable condition.
کد خبر: ۹۲۷۲۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۹ 02 October 2019

Hundreds of Hong Kongers staged a sit-in on Wednesday outside the school of a protester who was shot by police as authorities said the wounded 18-year-old was now in a stable condition.

The international finance hub has been left reeling from the shooting, the first time a demonstrator has been struck with a live round in nearly four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong was battered by the most sustained political clashes of the year on Tuesday as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule with a massive military parade in Beijing.

The spiralling violence underscored seething public anger against Beijing’s rule and shifted the spotlight from China’s carefully choreographed birthday party, which was designed to showcase its status as a global superpower.

Running battles raged for hours across multiple locations as hardcore protesters hurled rocks and petrol bombs. Police responded for the most part with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

In Tsuen Wan district, a police officer fired his weapon at close range into the chest of Tsang Chi-kin, 18, as his unit was attacked by protesters armed with poles and umbrellas.

Police said the officer feared for his life on a day that saw his colleagues fire five warning shots from their pistols throughout the city.

“In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant,” police Chief Stephen Lo said.

But protest groups said the officer charged into the melee with his firearm drawn and condemned the increasing use of live rounds.

“HK (has) fallen into a de facto police state,” democracy activist Joshua Wong tweeted. “The paramilitary security forces completely took over this city.”

The shooting was captured on video that quickly went viral.

Outside Tsang’s school on Monday students chanted slogans and held pictures of the incident, taken form videos posted on Facebook.

“No rioters, only tyranny,” they chanted, alongside other popular protest slogans.

Tsang, who was filmed trying to strike the officer with a pole as he was shot, was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but authorities said his condition has since improved.

“According to the latest information of the Hospital Authority, the current condition of the man is stable,” the government said in a statement.

A friend and classmate of Tsang, who gave his first name Marco, said the 18-year-old was a keen basketball player who was infuriated by sliding freedoms in Hong Kong and the police response to the protests.

“If he sees any problems or anything unjust, he would face it bravely, speak up against it, instead of bearing it silently,” Marco said.

Police said 25 officers were injured in the National Day clashes, including some who suffered chemical burns from a corrosive liquid that was thrown at them by protesters. The liquid also wounded some journalists.

Hospital authorities said more than 70 people were admitted on Tuesday. Police made some 160 arrests throughout the day.

Hong Kong’s protests were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland.

But after Beijing and local leaders took a hard line they snowballed into a wider movement calling for democratic freedoms and police accountability.

With Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam seemingly unwilling or unable to find a political solution, police have been left to battle increasingly radicalized protesters.

Sentiment is hardening on all sides.

Protesters and some local residents routinely shout “triads” at officers, who often respond by calling demonstrators “cockroaches.”

The protest movement’s main demands are an independent inquiry into police actions, an amnesty for those arrested and universal suffrage.

But Beijing and Lam have said they are unwilling to meet those demands.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest police shooting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هزینه سفر اربعین حسین فریدون نیکول پاشینیان بیژن قاسم زاده گذرگاه البوکمال القائم مولانا اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا
آخرین اخبار

قاتل شهید «حسن پاینده» قصاص شد

مخالفت پمپئو با استیضاح ترامپ

فغانی درفهرست داوران بین المللی ایران باقی ماند

پیشنهاد ترامپ برای شلیک گلوله به پای مهاجران

ژاپن از شلیک موشک توسط کره شمالی خبر داد

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی چهارشنبه ۱۰ مهر

پلیس واتیکان به دفتر چند نهاد عالی یورش برد

کشف عتیقه‌های هزاره دوم پیش از میلاد مسیح در تهران

دستگیری باند خانوادگی سرقت لوازم منزل

شکایت میلیون دلاری شفر از استقلال در فیفا کلید خورد

لیگ قهرمانان آسیا؛ الهلال با تحقیر السد ۱۰نفره فینالیست شد

مقدار کاهش درآمد شهرداری با طرح ترافیک جدید

حرکت دختر بچه‌ای که عمو پورنگ را متاثر کرد

کشاورزان سه میلیون تن گندم انبار کرده اند/ واکنش سایپا به جایگزینی یک خودروی جدید تلفیقی به جای پراید/ استقبال چینی‌ها از خودروی دست دوم/ مردم دیگر سکه نمی‌خرند

۸۰ درصد متعرضان به قطع یارانه نقدی منصرف شدند

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

سفارش آنلاین کتاب

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!
افشاگری از پشت پرده قتل محافظ شخصی پادشاه سعودی /عادل الجبیر: دست از مماشات با ایران بردارید! / اعلام جزئیات برنامه کاری کمیته قانون‌اساسی سوریه /بیانیه پلیس عربستان درباره ابهامات قتل محافظ ملک سلمان
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون
آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!
زشت‌ترین ماشین دنیا در ایران
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
عمران خان اعلام جهاد کرد
کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟
وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه
روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست
جسد صدام حسین طعمه سگ‌ها شد!

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۴۲۵ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قطع قسمتی از انگشت دست نوزاد در بیمارستان فوق تخصصی!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۹۲ نظر)