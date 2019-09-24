Tehran determined to keep good, constructive ties with Islamabad

Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in New York, where he is visiting to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Hassan Rouhani and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations, border security, countering terrorism and restoring peace and stability in the region.

Emphasising Iran's determination to maintain good and constructive relations between the two countries the President reiterated fast implementation of agreements made during Imran Khan's recent visit to Iran.

Referring to Iran's assistance to the Pakistani nation and government over the past few decades, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed readiness to work with Iran to reduce tensions in the region.

Imran Khan also expressed his special gratitude to the Iranian Supreme Leader and authorities for taking fair positions in support of the people of Kashmir.

ISNA