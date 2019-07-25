نسخه اصلی
Iran plans research cooperation with China

تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۲۷ 25 July 2019

Iran's Minister of Agriculture-Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati said on Thursday that Iran will expand research and scientific cooperation with China.

Hojjati made the remarks Thursday in an interview with IRNA in China.

The Iranian agriculture minister arrived in Beijing late on Tuesday (July 23) for a four-day visit aiming to enhance economic relations in the agricultural areas.

Hojjati expressed hoped that research cooperation would open a new chapter for sharing knowledge and technology between Iran and China.

Prior to his travel to Beijing, Hojjati visited Ulaanbaatar and held talks with Mongolian officials on exchange of agricultural products.

As Hojjati said, Iran and Mongolia are to form a joint working group at a high level to draw a road map for practical cooperation.

Visit to agricultural projects is among the plans of Hojjati's China travel.

IRNA

