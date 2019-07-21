نسخه اصلی
Britain threatens Iran with 'Diplomatic and Economic' measure, report says

British ministers are making plans aimed at targeting Iran with sanctions in the aftermath of the Iranian seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
کد خبر: ۹۱۲۸۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۹ 21 July 2019

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce on Sunday diplomatic and economic measures, including potential asset freezes, as a response to the incident, according to the report.

Britain could push for United Nations and European Union sanctions to be reimposed on Iran after they had been lifted in 2016 following a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, the Telegraph reported.

Iranian authorities say the British oil tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz was involved in an accident with an Iranian fishing boat and ignored its distress call before capture.

