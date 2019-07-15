Iran denies talks with US at any level

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Sunday denied that Iran has recently held some negotiations with the United States over mutual issues.

"The Islamic republic is not engaged in any negotiations with U.S. officials at any level," Abbas Mousavi told reporters.

He dismissed some media reports that Iran has been in talks with U.S. officials through Russian mediation.

After U.S. withdrawal from the landmark Iranian international nuclear deal in May 2018, the U.S. administration slapped unprecedented sanctions against the Islamic republic and proposed negotiations over prickly issues.

Iranian top leaders, however, refuted U.S. calls for talks, saying that Tehran will never negotiate with Washington under pressure.