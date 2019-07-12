Iranian commanders hit back at Netanyahu’s recent threats

Days after the Israeli prime minister’s threat against Iran that the Israeli F-35 fighter jects can reach anywhere in the region, Iranian defense minister warns Tel Aviv of a crushing response if it start a military act against Iran. Meanwhile, a high-ranking IRGC commander says the enemies do not dare initiate any act against Iran.

Tabnak – Days after the Israeli prime minister’s threat against Iran that the Israeli F-35 fighter jects can reach anywhere in the region, Iranian defense minister warns Tel Aviv of a crushing response if it start a military act against Iran. Meanwhile, a high-ranking IRGC commander says the enemies do not dare initiate any act against Iran.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent threat against the Islamic Republic, warning that any hostile move against Iran will receive a crushing response.

In comments after Netanyahu’s threat that new Israeli fighter jets can attack Iran, General Hatami denounced the warning as a clear violation of the Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, which forbids the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The minister underscored that Iran reserves the legitimate right to self-defense on the basis of Islamic teachings, its defense strategies, and the UN Charter’s Article 51.

The Iranian Armed Forces maintain such high level of readiness that would deal a firm and crushing blow to any enemy at any level intending to violate the Iranian border and territorial integrity, in such a way that the aggressors will regret their action, he underlined.

The general also called on Iran’s Foreign Ministry to take legal action against the Zionist regime’s threats through the UN Security Council, and to make the international community show a serious reaction to such threatening Israeli moves, in accordance with the principles of international peace and security.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu warned Tehran that Israel’s F-35 fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East”.

Standing in front of an F-35 Adir jet during a visit to the Nevatim Air Force Base, Netanyahu said, “It (Iran) should remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran, and of course also Syria.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) deputy commander for coordination highlighted Iran’s deterrent power in the face of foreign threats and said the enemies dare not fire even a single bullet at the country.

The enemies are fully aware that the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran has remarkably increased, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said, addressing a military ceremony in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday.

They have acted against the Islamic Republic on all fronts, however, they have admitted that their attempts have failed, he said. “No one dares to fire even a single bullet at our country, and without exception, the enemy has faced defeat (in its anti-Iran moves),” the top commander went on to say.