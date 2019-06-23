Iran avoids putting stamps on foreigners' passports

President Hassan Rouhani in a decree authorized interior ministry to avoid putting rubber stamps on the passports of foreign nationals visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to government's website on Sunday, Hassan Rouhani ordered police to avoid putting stamps on passports of foreign nationals on entry and exit.

The president gave the directive to Minister of Interior, Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli, authorizing police to refrain from putting the stamp the passports of foreign nationals on their entry or exit.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei had earlier said that that foreign tourists can visit Iran without their passports being stamped.

"President Hassan Rouhani assigned the airport police not to stamp passports of foreign tourists as the US monitors people who travel to Iran.

The move can bring more foreign tourists to Iran, he said.

Violating the international law and the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 being endorsed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Donald Trump on May 8, 2018 withdrew from the 2015 international nuclear treaty and extended economic sanctions against Iran.

IRNA