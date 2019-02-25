بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
242بازدید
‍ پ

Oscars Goes Without Host, Cracks Political Jokes and Gives Win to Green Book

The 91st Academy Awards is going without a host for the first time in 30 years – but is retaining the same playful tone and spectacular performances between the nomination announcements.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۱۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۷ 25 February 2019

The 91st Academy Awards is going without a host for the first time in 30 years – but is retaining the same playful tone and spectacular performances between the nomination announcements.

The Best Picture award went to "Green Book" — civil rights dramedy about a celebrated black pianist who befriends his white driver as they tour the segregated American South in the 1960s which also won the Oscar for original screenplay earlier this evening.

The grand reveal of this ceremony was Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" taking home three Oscars. Cuaron took the award for Best Director — the second time he has won an Oscar for directing since 2013's "Gravity".

"Roma," the black-and-white ode to Cuaron's childhood in Mexico City, also won the Oscar for best foreign language film — a first for Mexico — and Cuaron was also named best cinematographer.

"BlacKkKlansman" — another best picture nominee, was the winner of the best-adapted-screenplay Academy Award.

In the acting races, this year's best actor was Rami Malek for his role as Freddie Mercury in the best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody," which also took three early wins for sound editing, sound mixing and film editing. The film documents Mercury's personal battles, including his struggle with his sexuality and drug and alcohol use. In 1991, Mercury was one of the first British celebrities to die from AIDS, at age 45.

The best actress went to Olivia Colman for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite", where she portrayed Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne as an insecure, frail and tempestuous royal who treats her horde of indoor rabbits as if they were her dead children. This was the first Oscar and first nomination for the actress who is little-known internationally but very well-known in Britain.

Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for playing a black pianist touring the segregated US South in the 1960s, marking his second Academy Award in three years.

Regina King won her first Oscar for her supporting role as a mother fighting for justice in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Ryan Coogler's big budget superhero movie "Black Panther" took several early awards: best original score, best production design, and best costume design.

The title of the best-animated film went to another superhero blockbuster, produced by Sony and Marvel — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, reflecting the huge impact of superhero movies, while the best short animated film award went to "Bao."

The hostless show opened up with a grand performance from the British band Queen, who kicked off with their hit and signature songs "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You", with singer Adam Lambert replacing the group's deceased frontman, Freddie Mercury. This is the first time in Oscars' history the ceremony was opened by a rock band.

Another sensation was "Shallow" performed by Lady Gaga and her "A Star is Born" director Bradley Cooper sitting side by side at a grand piano. The song later won the award for best original song.

Best documentary feature went to "Free Solo", short documentary — to "Period. End of Sentence."

The award for best visual effects was taken by "First Man", directed by 2017 best director Damien Chazelle.

The best make-up and hairstyling award went to best picture nominee "Vice."

The lack of a host did not deter presenters from cracking Hollywood and political jokes. Maya Rudolph, who appeared in the beginning of the ceremony with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, referred to US President Donald Trump's campaign to build a wall on the US' southern border. The trio ran through the kind of jokes, they said, they would have said in the Dolby Theatre if they were, in fact, hosting, saying "We are not your hosts. So just a quick update in case you're confused. There is no host tonight, there will be no popular movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
oscar green book oscar 2019
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استخدام فرزندان بازنشسته صحت دارد

مدارس پردیس تعطیل شد

اعلام جزئیات شرایط بیمه زنان خانه دار

مجازات خانم دکتر برای زایمان در مطب

بیمه شخص ثالث نجومی می‌شود؟

صبح برفی پردیس تهران

آزادی یک زندانی بیگناه آمریکایی پس از ۴۰ سال

کشورهایی که بیشترین ماهواره را در فضا دارند

وضعیت کالاهای اساسی بررسی می‌شود

اولین پست رامبد جوان درباره دخترش

طراحان بیلبورد میدان ولیعصر به جایگاه زن بی‌توجهند؟

افزایش تقاضا برای خرید شمش در بازار تهران/ پایدارترین اقتصاد جهان کدام کشور است؟/ صادرات نفت اقلیم کردستان عراق به ایران بلامانع است/ افزایش ۱۱۵۰ تومانی نرخ دلار در صرافی‌های بازارساز

غیر از مدلینگ، ممنوعیتی نداریم

زمان دقیق واگذاری استقلال و پرسپولیس

ریشه‌یابی علت بیکاری، تورم و فقر درآمدی کشور

وب گردی

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

با سپنجا محل اقامت خود را آنلاین رزرو کنید

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

سئو سایت

ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد
گوشت خوک گوسفندی در تهران!
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیت‌اش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
چهره مانکن چینی «زارا» باعث خشم چینی‌ها شد
پول پدیده‌ای‌ها را که خورده که حالا باید ملت پرداخت کنند؟/ ریاست جمهوری سند رو کرد؛ نماینده مشهد نه!
تصویری متفاوت از ملاقات امپراتور ژاپن با ترامپ
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیت‌اش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۱۵۵ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)