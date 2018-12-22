بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
162بازدید
‍ پ

US Senator Calls For Hearings On Troops In Afghanistan, Syria

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday called for immediate US Senate hearings on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all American troops from Syria, which prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
کد خبر: ۸۶۲۶۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ دی ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۶ 22 December 2018

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday called for immediate US Senate hearings on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all American troops from Syria, which prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters he wanted to hear directly from Mattis at any hearing. Mattis announced plans on Thursday to depart in a candid resignation letter to Trump that laid bare the growing divide between them.

A Senate hearing could also cover Trump administration officials saying on Thursday that there were plans to drawdown about 5,000 US troops from Afghanistan.

Graham, who over the past year or so has been a staunch supporter of Trump, has broken with him on the Syria decision.

Heading to a meeting of Republican senators, Graham said, “In lunch I’m going to ask for hearings like right now about Syria.” Trump said Islamic State had been defeated there so it was time to withdraw U.S. forces.

Graham made clear that he also was worried about a possible US troop reduction in Afghanistan, where 14,000 troops are deployed in what is America’s longest war at 17 years.

“I dare anybody to say that ISIS-K is defeated in Afghanistan,” Graham said, referring to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, a branch of Islamic State, active in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The group “is a bigger threat this year than they were last year. It is clear to me that ISIS-K is plotting to hit America,” Graham said.

Graham said cutting US troop strength in Afghanistan would leave “too few to accomplish the mission of holding Afghanistan together and protecting America from another attack and it’s too many to be hostages and sitting ducks” there.

The United States went to war in Afghanistan in 2001 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, seeking to oust the Taliban militants harboring Saudi-raised militant Osama bin Laden, who led plans to carry out the attacks.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

پژمان بازغی و پدرش از راز جذابیت می گویند!

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

آیا ایبوپروفن و ژلوفن با هم فرق می کنند؟

سرعت بوگاتی شیرون را پشت مانیتور خود احساس کنید/فیلم

جشنواره روی نت نت شب یلدا صفرویک

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

پشت پرده اعلام عقب نشینی نیروهای آمریکا از سوریه چیست؟/ خروج از سوریه برای جنگ با ایران؟
آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود
رقص دختران مقابل آقایان در دانشگاه الزهرا؟ +فیلم
تیپ اراذل این روزای پایتخت
شروع اقدامات واشنگتن برای تجدیدنظر در ویزای فرزندان مقامات ایرانی
عکس امروز و ۲۷ سال پیش بازیگر قصه‌های مجید
واکنش جنجالی قائدی پس از محکومیت به قتل+عکس
افراد شبکه فساد که به دستور باقری درمنی گریختند
افشای سرقت علمی در مقاله باسط درازهی! +سند
این نوع میوه نارنگی را نخرید
داماد خواهر روحانی هم در دولت پُست گرفت؟!/زاکانی: از رفتار نماینده سراوان خجالت کشیدم/موضوع «داماد» با «ژن خوب»متفاوت است!/احتمال ترمیم و افزایش مجدد دستمزد کارگران
مصباح یزدی: هفتاد سال پیش آخوندی گدایی محترمانه تلقی می‌شد/رحیم‌پور ازغدی: هنوز در مشهد،مطهری را به اسم مذهب لعن می‌کنند
درازهی 1.5 میلیارد هزینه روی دست مجلس گذاشت/استیضاح وزیر اقتصاد مطرح نیست/ مجازات فحاشی شلاق و جزای نقدی است/مجلس گارد حمایتی از کسی ندارد
محمد باسط درازهی نماینده سراوان کیست؟
کنایه سنگین مرعشی به محمود واعظی/مصباح یزدی: هفتاد سال پیش آخوندی گدایی محترمانه تلقی می‌شد/روایت جلیلی از تلاش برای همکاری با دولت در برجام

نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟  (۷۲۸ نظر)

آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود  (۳۷۲ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

به نظر شما، چرا با وجود ریزش 50 درصدی قیمت ارز، همچنان قیمت کالاها به سقف چسبیده‌ و خیال پایین آمدن ندارند؟!  (۲۲۲ نظر)

پشت پرده اعلام عقب نشینی نیروهای آمریکا از سوریه چیست؟/ خروج از سوریه برای جنگ با ایران؟  (۲۱۹ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

شروع اقدامات واشنگتن برای تجدیدنظر در ویزای فرزندان مقامات ایرانی  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد  (۱۷۳ نظر)

رقص دختران مقابل آقایان در دانشگاه الزهرا؟ +فیلم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

مردمان آذربایجان، خود را ایرانی اصیل دانسته و می‌دانند/ مردم آذربایجان نه دنبال جدایی هستند و نه براندازی/ آذربایجان، میانگین هر ماه یک شهید تقدیم انقلاب می‌کند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی! مبادا تحت فشار نمایندگان مستعفی «امتیاز» دهید!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

آینده بسیار بدی در انتظار خودروسازهای داخلی است/ بازار را دو دستی تقدیم دلالان کردیم  (۱۳۵ نظر)