Hamas: ‘Our people are in a state of alert for the next two days’

The spokesman for Hamas, Abdul Latif al-Kanu, stated on Sunday that the Palestinian people at home and abroad will live in a state of constant alert in the coming two days.

The spokesman for Hamas, Abdul Latif al-Kanu, stated on Sunday that the Palestinian people at home and abroad will live in a state of constant alert in the coming two days.

In a statement to the press al-Kanu said, “our people will be on alert in the next two days and will seek to break the siege and turn tables on the occupation. The Zionist killing machine will not intimidate or stop them.”

He went on, “the occupation and its military forces will not dissuade our people from continuing the march towards our occupied land in the millions’ March of Return, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Nakba.”

The National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of Siege stressed that next Monday will be a national “day for encroachment,” calling on the Palestinian people to rally in Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Diaspora and the occupied territories in rejection of the transfer of the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem and the “deal of the century.”