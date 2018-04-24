Azerbaijan, Iran agree on preferential tariff for transportation of oil and oil products

Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed on a preferential tariff for transportation of oil and oil products within the North-South corridor, head of the tariff policy and marketing department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Ali Gasimov said.

He noted that the work on ensuring transportation along the North-South railway corridor is underway.

"The first stage of connecting the railways of Azerbaijan and Iran was completed with the launch of a test train on the Astara-Astara section. After the construction of the Astara-Rasht section on the Iranian territory, the trains will be able to move from the Indian Ocean to Northern Europe, and through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway through Turkey to Eastern and Central Europe. A preferential tariff has already been agreed with a 50 percent discount on the transportation of oil and oil products of Iranian origin through the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect Northern Europe with India and Southeast Asia. The route will also connect the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

At an initial stage, six million tons of cargo are planned to be transported through the corridor per year and 15-20 million tons of cargo in future.