تابناک جهان » اروپا
Francois Hollande slams REMOANERS and pushes for quick EU divorce

The former politician stated any attempt by Remainers to reverse the Brexit vote should be avoided, as the door to Europe was now “closed”.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۲۰ 19 April 2018

The former politician stated any attempt by Remainers to reverse the Brexit vote should be avoided, as the door to Europe was now “closed”.

Mr Hollande said: “It’s shut. The vote has taken place and nobody can question it.

“One cannot open a negotiation thinking that there is any way out other than leaving.”

The former French leader denied his comments were made in a “spirit of revenge”, but stated “the worst thing would be for overly long discussions (on Britain leaving the UK) to prevent the EU from moving forward and for doubt to set in about the irrevocable nature of Brexit.”

Francois Hollande stated that any attempt made by Remainers to reverse Brexit should be avoided
It’s shut. The vote has taken place and nobody can question it

The comments are in line with current French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that the UK should not be allowed to “cherry pick” its access to the EU single market post-Brexit.

Mr Hollande also took direct aim at Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron, stating he had made a mistake to call the referendum after the EU had been sufficiently generous with him following his demand to renegotiate the terms of the UK’s membership of the EU.

He said: “We all made efforts to give Prime Minister David Cameron the conditions to enable him to go the British people and convince them to stay.”

“If I have one lesson to take away, it is that referendums are boomerangs.

“There is always a good reason to say ‘no’.”

However, the former lawmaker also contributed to Project Fear when defending his controversial decision to implement a 75 per cent tax on French millionaires during his premiership.

Referring to the 4,000 London banking jobs which Remoaners have predicted are due to move to the French capital following Brexit, Mr Hollande said: “I remember a phrase from David Cameron saying it that it was red carpet for capital flows to Britain.

“Well, I wouldn’t be so cruel as to make comparisons today.”

He also rejected calls made by British politicians for a bespoke deal between the UK and the EU, stating: “Will Britain remain in the common market? In that case, it must respect free movement, a principle a majority of British have refused. Or will there be a free trade deal? But there will be nothing in between.”

Mr Hollande was speaking ahead of the publication of his much-anticipated memoirs of his five-year term in office, in which he often takes direct aim at the current President.

Regarding Mr Macron’s unsuspected victory, Mr Hollande said bluntly: “If I had run, Emmanuel Macron wouldn’t be president today. It would have been François Fillon or Marine Le Pen.”

He also further defended his decision to increase taxes, stating that his socialist government had managed to reduce inequalities in France, while Mr Macron was “increasing them” due to his decision to “grant tax breaks” to the rich.

In a damning statement, he said: “Taxing pensioners and the poorest creates far more incomprehension than his 75 per cent tax for insignificant economic gain.”

