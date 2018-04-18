جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
9886بازدید
‍ پ

Putin Said to Seek Trump Deal Even After Sanctions, Syria Attack

After U.S. sanctions crippled an entire Russian industry and air strikes in Syria threatened the first direct clash between nuclear superpowers since the Cold War, Vladimir Putin is seeking to dial down the tension.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۲۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۶ 18 April 2018

After U.S. sanctions crippled an entire Russian industry and air strikes in Syria threatened the first direct clash between nuclear superpowers since the Cold War, Vladimir Putin is seeking to dial down the tension.

Russia’s leader wants to give President Donald Trump another chance to make good on pledges to improve ties and avoid escalation, according to four people familiar with the matter. One said the Kremlin has ordered officials to curb their anti-U.S. rhetoric.

Putin’s decision explains why lawmakers Monday suddenly pulled a draft law that would’ve imposed sweeping counter-sanctions on U.S. companies, two of the people said. The relatively limited nature of the weekend attacks on alleged chemical-weapons facilities in Syria, where Russia is backing government forces in a civil war, was seen as a positive sign in the Kremlin, considering Trump’s ominous tweets announcing missiles would soon be flying.

“Putin is ready to make numerous, deep concessions, but he has to appear like he’s not losing,” said Igor Bunin of the Center for Political Technologies, a consultancy whose clients include Kremlin staff. “He understands Russia can’t compete with the West economically and he doesn’t plan to go to war with the West.”

Deripaska, Rusal

The Kremlin is still coming to grips with the economic impact of the most punitive penalties the U.S. has imposed since first sanctioning Russia four years ago, over the conflict in Ukraine. The latest measures, which Treasury called payback for Putin’s “malign activity” in general, hit one of the country’s most powerful businessmen, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, the hardest.

Shares of Deripaska’s aluminum giant Rusal have plunged about 70 percent in Hong Kong since the U.S. basically banned the company from the dollar economy April 6, erasing about $6 billion of value and threatening 100,000 jobs at a time when Russia is limping out of its longest recession in two decades. Putin, who is due to be sworn in for what may be a final six-year term next month, is keen to avoid having another major company suffer a similar fate.

It could be too late to reverse the downward spiral that’s taken relations to the lowest level in decades. While Trump is open to trying to improve ties, Congress and much of his administration are committed to keeping the pressure up on a country many view as America’s No. 1 enemy after allegations of Kremlin meddling in the 2016 elections.

Further complicating the diplomatic dance are the often-conflicting signals coming from the White House. Trump’s reported decision on Monday to put the brakes on new Russian sanctions triggered a brief rally in the ruble, which fell the most since June 2015 last week. Tuesday, for example, economic adviser Larry Kudlow sent Russian markets reeling when he said “additional sanctions are under consideration.”

Retaliation Delayed

Still, the Kremlin is holding back from further escalation. Monday, legislators abandoned -- at least for now -- a bill that would have limited a broad range of trade with the U.S., from farm products and medications to aviation and space. One of the most outspoken critics of the Pentagon, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, said a proposed ban on selling rocket engines “would hurt Russia more than the U.S.,” given Moscow’s dependence on American contracts.

Even before the U.S. attacks in Syria, the Kremlin told officials to tone down threats of retaliation. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon doesn’t seem to have gotten the message. In an interview with local television that made headlines the world over, he said Russia wouldn’t hesitate to shoot down missiles and attack whatever platforms they were launched from if its forces were threatened. The Kremlin was livid, according to one official, and the warning wasn’t repeated.

Summit Hopes

With the initial euphoria over Trump’s surprise election victory long over, officials say they’re convinced there’s little the U.S. president can do to overcome what they see as entrenched anti-Russian bias among a Washington establishment that’s determined to maintain global dominance at any cost.

Last month’s waves of diplomatic expulsions throughout the West over the nerve-agent attack on a Russian turncoat spy in the U.K. accelerated a breakdown in relations that’s been building for years.

Still, officials are holding out hope that Trump might be able to stop the downward slide, especially after he congratulated Putin on his re-election in March and dangled the prospect of a White House summit.

To be sure, plenty of areas of tension remain, including over alleged Russian hacking, trolling and other forms of online aggression. U.S. and U.K. officials this week issued a rare joint warning of what they called stepped up Russian probing of corporate and government computer systems in the West.

‘Hostile Adversary’

“Russia is our most capable hostile adversary in cyberspace,” said Ciaran Martin, chief executive officer of Britain’s National Cyber Security Center.

The alert included advice to companies about how to protect themselves and warned specifically of attacks on routers, the devices that channel data around a network. While reluctant to give precise details of the threat, officials said once a router is hacked it can be used to capture data and even attack other computers, potentially overwhelming the internet.

But Vladimir Frolov, a former Russian diplomat who’s now a foreign-policy analyst in Moscow, said such cyber-activities don’t usually weigh on state-level negotiations since all countries are pursuing the same capabilities.

“Cyber-espionage is considered a legitimate activity, it shouldn’t really affect bilateral relations,” he said.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمایت آلمان از تجارت با ایران با ضمانت‌نامه‌های اعتباری ۱ میلیارد یورویی/ وعده وزیر صمت در مورد تامین ارز کالا‌های اساسی تا پایان ۹۸/ عبور تورم ترکیه از مرز ۲۵ درصد

واکنش لاوروف به تحریم‌ها جدید آمریکا علیه ایران

آمریکا باز هم روسیه را تحریم می‌کند

نتایج اولیه انتخابات کنگره آمریکا

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید

آزادی ۷ زندانی ایرانی در ارمنستان

قاتل خاموش جان سه نفر را در مرودشت گرفت

محور هراز بازگشایی شد

ترافیک پرحجم در محور تهران- مشهد

از رسیدن دومین چاه منطقه کوهرنگ اصفهان به نفت تا مسدود شدن 1200 حساب بانکی در عربستان

روزنما: خطرکردن مهاجران در راه رسیدن به آمریکا

پرده‌برداری چین برای نخستین بار از جنگنده پهپاد

روزنما:‌زائران پیاده امام‌رضا(ع) درجاده‌های مشهد

تاثیر مدیریت اصلاح‌طلبانه بر کیفیت هوای تهران

بازتاب توییتری اعمال تحریم‌های ترامپ علیه ایران

وب گردی

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

۵ سال در دره مرگ دست و پا زدیم!

تجمع اعتراضی مالباختگان یک موسسه مالی

آغاز بازگشت تحریم‌ها علیه ۷۰۰ شخص، نهاد و شرکت نفتی

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

بنر دیگری در شیراز حاشیه‌ساز شد!
علت سکته کامران تفتی بر سر صحنه فیلمبرداری
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟
دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی
احتمال افزایش یک میلیونی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری
جزئیات تازه از سر به نیست کردن جسد خاشقجی
ماجرای ترک راهپیمایی ۱۳ آبان قم توسط مردم
انتقال پیام تهدیدآمیز نتانیاهو برای تهران از کانال عمان/جزئیات طرح هند برای پرداخت بهای نفت ایران به روپیه/استفاده ترکیه از حسگرهای فیبر نوری در مرز ایران
هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی
کشف جسد صدها سگ سوخته در اطراف اهواز
قمار ترامپ بر سر سه شرط‌بندی در تحریم‌های ایران
رکورددار توقیف فیلم‌ در تاریخ سینمای ایران، متولی سینمای ایران می‌شود؟
اظهار نظر ولید بن طلال درباره پرونده قتل خاشقجی

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۲۵ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۳ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)