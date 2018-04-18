جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
9832بازدید
‍ پ

Former FBI agent pleads guilty to leaking secrets to reporter -Justice Dept

A former FBI agent accused of leaking government secrets to a reporter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two criminal counts related to retaining and disclosing defence information, the Justice Department said.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۲۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۳ 18 April 2018

A former FBI agent accused of leaking government secrets to a reporter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two criminal counts related to retaining and disclosing defence information, the Justice Department said.

Terry Albury, 39, a former special agent in the FBI’s Minneapolis field office, could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts against him, the Justice Department said in a statement.

“As this prosecution demonstrates, we will not waiver in our commitment to pursue and hold accountable government officials who violate their obligations to protect our nation’s secrets,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement.

Albury’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the time Albury was charged in March, his attorneys said his actions were “driven by a conscientious commitment to long-term national security and addressing the well-documented systemic biases within the FBI.”

A source familiar with the case has told Reuters that the online news organization The Intercept was the recipient of the information Albury was charged with leaking.

The Intercept could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

In January 2017, The Intercept published a series titled “The FBI’s Secret Rules” based on Albury’s leaked documents, which showed the depth and broad powers of the FBI expansion since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and its recruitment efforts, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

The Intercept reported the initial charges against Albury and published a statement from its editor-in-chief, Betsy Reed, saying the news outlet did not discuss anonymous sources.

But she said the use of the Espionage Act “to prosecute whistleblowers seeking to shed light on matters of vital public concern is an outrage” and defended the right of journalists to report such stories.

It was the second time someone suspected of leaking information to The Intercept had been prosecuted. Last year, a U.S. intelligence contractor pleaded not guilty to an espionage count after being accused of leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the U.S. elections to the news outlet.

The Justice Department did not identify the news organization that received the information Albury leaked. It said he worked at the time as a liaison with Customs and Border Protection at the Minneapolis airport and had a top-secret clearance that gave him access to some secret material.

The Justice Department said that between 2016 and continuing through August 2017, Albury disclosed national defence information classified as secret to a reporter.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمایت آلمان از تجارت با ایران با ضمانت‌نامه‌های اعتباری ۱ میلیارد یورویی/ وعده وزیر صمت در مورد تامین ارز کالا‌های اساسی تا پایان ۹۸/ عبور تورم ترکیه از مرز ۲۵ درصد

واکنش لاوروف به تحریم‌ها جدید آمریکا علیه ایران

آمریکا باز هم روسیه را تحریم می‌کند

نتایج اولیه انتخابات کنگره آمریکا

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید

آزادی ۷ زندانی ایرانی در ارمنستان

قاتل خاموش جان سه نفر را در مرودشت گرفت

محور هراز بازگشایی شد

ترافیک پرحجم در محور تهران- مشهد

از رسیدن دومین چاه منطقه کوهرنگ اصفهان به نفت تا مسدود شدن 1200 حساب بانکی در عربستان

روزنما: خطرکردن مهاجران در راه رسیدن به آمریکا

پرده‌برداری چین برای نخستین بار از جنگنده پهپاد

روزنما:‌زائران پیاده امام‌رضا(ع) درجاده‌های مشهد

تاثیر مدیریت اصلاح‌طلبانه بر کیفیت هوای تهران

بازتاب توییتری اعمال تحریم‌های ترامپ علیه ایران

وب گردی

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

۵ سال در دره مرگ دست و پا زدیم!

تجمع اعتراضی مالباختگان یک موسسه مالی

آغاز بازگشت تحریم‌ها علیه ۷۰۰ شخص، نهاد و شرکت نفتی

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

بنر دیگری در شیراز حاشیه‌ساز شد!
علت سکته کامران تفتی بر سر صحنه فیلمبرداری
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟
دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی
احتمال افزایش یک میلیونی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری
جزئیات تازه از سر به نیست کردن جسد خاشقجی
ماجرای ترک راهپیمایی ۱۳ آبان قم توسط مردم
انتقال پیام تهدیدآمیز نتانیاهو برای تهران از کانال عمان/جزئیات طرح هند برای پرداخت بهای نفت ایران به روپیه/استفاده ترکیه از حسگرهای فیبر نوری در مرز ایران
هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی
کشف جسد صدها سگ سوخته در اطراف اهواز
قمار ترامپ بر سر سه شرط‌بندی در تحریم‌های ایران
رکورددار توقیف فیلم‌ در تاریخ سینمای ایران، متولی سینمای ایران می‌شود؟
اظهار نظر ولید بن طلال درباره پرونده قتل خاشقجی

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۲۵ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۳ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)