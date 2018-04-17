Canada pulls diplomatic families out of Cuba while it investigates mysterious symptoms

Canada is removing diplomatic families posted at their embassy in Havana while it continues to investigate potential causes of unusual health symptoms reported in 2017 by some Canadian diplomatic staff, Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday. Symptoms were found in 10 of the 27 Canadian personnel and family members who initially received medical testing, a Canadian government official told Reuters.

Canada's Foreign Ministry noted in its statement that no new cases have been reported since 2017 and everyone who reported symptoms has undergone testing.

At least 24 American embassy personnel and their family members have reported a range of medical symptoms beginning in November 2016, U.S. officials told CBS News in 2017. According to medical records first obtained by CBS News, a U.S. doctor diagnosed the American diplomats as suffering from mild traumatic brain injury. Symptons included headaches and hearing loss.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Sept. 2017 the American diplomats were victims of "health attacks."

Earlier this year, the State Department says 19 American travelers who visited Cuba have reported symptoms similar to those suffered by U.S. diplomats, following a travel warning for the country posted in September. The Foreign Ministry said there is no reason to believe Canadian travelers are at risk.