Iran’s database on Israel enabled precise strikes

TABNAK, Dec. 19 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran had a “complete intelligence database” on Israeli targets during the June aggression, which enabled the Armed Forces to carry out precise retaliatory strikes.
Publish Date: 19 December 2025
Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, a spokesman for the IRGC, said on Wednesday that whenever the Zionist regime struck a target in the course of the illegal assault of June, Iran answered by hitting a building with the same purpose, noting that not a single missile went astray thanks to Iran’s far‑reaching intelligence.

“During the 12‑day war, Iran’s intelligence database on the Zionist regime was comprehensive, and this information dominance enabled the precise targeting by Iranian missiles,” he added, according to Press TV.

Naeini also said that Iran destroyed 47 Israeli strategic centers, several science and technology parks, and 2 power plants based on the information obtained from inside the Israeli-occupied lands.

“Around 80 percent of Iran’s operations in the 12‑day war relied on intelligence gathered in previous years; otherwise, such successes would not have been achieved.”

Between June 13 and 24, Israel waged a terrorist act of aggression against Iran, killing at least 1,064 people and targeting the country’s civilian infrastructure.

On June 22, the United States also joined Israel and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Two days later, the Islamic Republic managed to impose a halt to the criminal aggression through its successful retaliatory attacks.

