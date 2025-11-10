No choice for West but to accept our nuclear program: Iran FM

TABNAK, Nov. 10 - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that the Western states have no choice but to accept the peaceful nuclear industry of Iran.

On Monday, Araghchi visited the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), where he toured an exhibition showcasing the country’s latest achievements in the nuclear industry. He also held discussions with senior managers of the organization.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that nuclear technology has accelerated scientific advancement in Iran.

During this visit, the top Iranian diplomat said, “The nuclear industry has now become a very large industry and is rapidly progressing in various fields. In my belief, Western countries will ultimately have no choice but to accept Iran as a scientific hub in the field of peaceful nuclear technology.”

Also, the head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, provided a report on the current status, plans, and accomplishments of Iran’s nuclear industry.

Araghchi went on to say that despite the claims by Western countries that Iran's nuclear program is for military purposes, it is a totally peaceful program.

He said that the Westerners are trying to deprive Iran of the nuclear industry to keep it in their monopoly.

"They know that we have been interacting, negotiating and talking for more than 20 years, and if we had a plan to produce nuclear weapons, we should have done it during this time because the country has the capacity to do so. But on the other hand, we have always tried to prove that our nuclear program is peaceful; wherever necessary, we have built trust, wherever necessary, we have cooperated with international organizations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, but it is quite clear that they are making excuses," he said elesewhere.

