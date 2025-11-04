home » international
Iranian parliament speaker to depart for Pakistan

TABNAK, Nov. 04 - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Wednesday for a series of parliamentary, political, and economic meetings.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, will depart for Pakistan on Wednesday  at the head of a parliamentary delegation, following an invitation from Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

During his stay in Islamabad, Ghalibaf is scheduled to hold meetings with the Speakers and members of the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan. He will also meet senior political officials, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister, to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

As part of the visit, Ghalibaf will travel to the major cultural and economic centers of Lahore and Karachi, where he will hold meetings with cultural and religious figures, as well as Pakistani businessmen and traders.

Members of Iran’s Parliament, including representatives of the Iran–Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group will accompany the Speaker, Mehr reported.

Pakistan, the most populous neighbor of Iran, has seen its bilateral trade with Iran surpass $3 billion. Both countries aim to increase the volume to $10 billion through targeted planning and the removal of existing obstacles.

