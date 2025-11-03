Iran-US conflict “fundamental,” not “tactical”

TABNAK, Nov. 03 - Leader says Islamic Republic’s dispute with the United States stems from deep-rooted ideological and strategic differences rather than negotiable political tactics.

Thousands of students were received by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, at Imam Khomeini's (RA) Husseiniyeh on Monday morning on the occasion of the anniversary of Aban 13th.

In a speech marking Iran’s National Day of the Fight Against Global Arrogance, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, declared that the Islamic Republic’s dispute with the United States stems from deep-rooted ideological and strategic differences rather than negotiable political tactics.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s description of the Iran-U.S. conflict as “inherent and identity-based” rather than tactical underscores Iran’s long-standing narrative of resistance and frames U.S. military presence and support for Israel as nonstarters for dialogue.

Speaking before thousands of students and families of war martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined the history of American hostility toward Iran — from the CIA-backed coup in 1953 to the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover. He said Iran would only consider cooperation if the U.S. ended its support for Israel, withdrew its military forces from the region, and ceased interfering in regional affairs — and even then, only in the distant future.

Leader said:

“The conflict between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. is fundamental, not tactical.”

“The embassy takeover revealed the true identity of the arrogant American government.”

“The Iranian people recognized America’s nature through the 1953 coup.”

“Solving national problems requires strength in governance, science, military, and motivation.”

“Arrogance means violating nations’ vital interests — and that’s what we oppose.”