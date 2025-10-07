home » international
3 IRGC members martyred in terrorist attack

TABNAK, Oct. 07 - A terrorist attack against servicemen enlisted with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the western Iranian province of Kordestan has killed two of them and injured three others.
Publish Date: 07 October 2025
The Monday attack saw a terrorist belonging to “hostile and counterrevolutionary groups” attack an IRGC base using a hand grenade, the Public Information Office of the Corps’ provincial division reported, accoriding to Press TV.

The exact whereabouts of the assault was named as the Sarv-Abad County in the southwestern part of the province, and the victims were identified as Ali-Reza Valizadeh, a cleric, and Ayyoub Shiri, a member of local Basij volunteer forces.

The wounded were transferred to a local hospital for treatment in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Corps’ provincial division condemned the “merciless terrorists” behind the atrocity, associating the perpetrators with “the agents of the global arrogance.”

It expressed “deep sorrow and grief” over the incident, while hailing the victims for their selfless sacrifices, devotion, and courage that had contributed to the “exemplary security” dominating the country.

“The martyrdom and wounding of these valiant IRGC members is further proof of this truth,” it added.

It condoled with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the victims’ survivors, and the Iranian nation over the losses.

The Islamic Republic has on numerous occasions established links between the terrorists waging such violence, especially across Iran’s border provinces, and foreign intelligence services.

The overall situation has necessitated vigilant police and military presence and intervention on many occasions.

In late August, security forces killed at least eight terrorists responsible for an earlier attack on members of local law enforcement forces in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

The attack had seen terrorists kill five members of the law enforcement, targeting two police patrol units in the Daman District of Iranshahr County as the forces were on duty.

