FM spokesman dismisses EU, PGCC interventionist, unfounded claims

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the interventionist and unfounded claims raised in the joint statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and the European Union, including the repetition of the United Arab Emirates’ baseless claim regarding the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, as well as interference in Iran’s defensive and nuclear issues.

Baghaei warned against the divisive and destructive meddling of certain European countries in the Persian Gulf region’s affairs, emphasizing Iran’s absolute and perpetual sovereignty over the three islands as an inseparable part of its territorial integrity.

Repetition of baseless claims in political statements has no legal value and does not alter geographical or historical realities, he emphasized.

The spokesman expressed appreciation to Iranians both inside and outside the country, particularly those living in Europe, who have condemned malicious and extra-regional interventions in the Persian Gulf and false territorial claims against Iran. He advised the southern Persian Gulf littoral neighbors to focus on mutual trust, friendship, and confronting the main threat to regional peace and stability — the Zionist regime — instead of repeating groundless allegations and enabling foreign interference.

Condemning the provocative role of certain European Union members, including Germany and France, Baghaei said these countries not only support the genocidal Israeli regime, the sole possessor of nuclear weapons in the region, but also impose their political ambitions on the entire EU. He noted that Europe’s interference in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will not help resolve internal problems within the continent, but only exposes its hypocritical and divisive policies toward Iran and the region.

Baghaei described the PGCC–EU statement’s remarks about Iran’s defense capabilities as an unacceptable intrusion into national sovereignty, stating that those who have turned the West Asia region into a massive arms depot through hundreds of billions of dollars in arms sales, while backing a genocidal and expansionist regime, have no right to comment on Iran’s indigenous and defensive capabilities.

He also referred to the dishonesty and poor performance of the three European JCPOA members — Germany, France, and the UK — who abused the deal’s dispute mechanism to restore terminated UN Security Council resolutions, saying that it is shameful that those responsible for the current situation now pose as claimants. It is also regrettable that the PGCC countries, instead of holding the EU accountable for its actions in West Asia, have provided a platform for its deceptive and blame-shifting policies.”