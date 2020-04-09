سایت ثبت‌نام وام یک میلیون تومانی وجود خارجی ندارد

«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

بازدید 506

Assault charge for man accused of coughing on store worker

A Florida man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly coughing on a cashier and claiming that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand,” according to a police report.
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۱۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۲۷ 09 April 2020

A Florida man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly coughing on a cashier and claiming that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand,” according to a police report.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Canfora, 49, of DeBary, on Tuesday.

The cashier at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City told investigators that Canfora approached her at the cash register and criticized the store’s social distancing measures, which include floor tape marking where customers should stay six feet (two meters) apart.

The employee said Canfora intentionally coughed on her and her register, saying he does the same thing when he sees people wearing masks, and would go later go to a grocery store to cough there.

Canfora told deputies that he works in emergency medical services, though the arrest report didn’t say where. He also denied coughing on anyone and said he does not have any symptoms related to the virus. He said he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
florida coronavirus arrestment coughing
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید مصطفی الکاظمی کاظم خاوازی علی صیاد شیرازی
حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
قسط وام یک میلیونی یارانه بگیران چقدر است؟
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی
شاپور محمدی از ریاست سازمان بورس استعفا داد/ سکاندار جدید بازار سرمایه چه کسی خواهد بود؟
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
پست نامتعارفِ نویدمحمدزاده سوژه شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 18 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 18 ارز افزایش یافت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 19 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
اعلام جرم علیه یک نماینده مجلس بابت اظهارات نادرست در پرونده سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی/ نمایندگی ولی فقیه در سپاه قدس: آمریکا مقصر اصلی شیوع کرونا در دنیاست / رفیق‌دوست: هویدا کُشته شد، اعدام نشد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۳۱ نظر)

حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۹۳ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044eP
tabnak.ir/0044eP