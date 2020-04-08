«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

بازدید 252

Alaska community asks for fishery shutdown because of virus

An Alaska tribe and city asked have the governor to shut down a prosperous fishery this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۰۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۴۸ 08 April 2020

An Alaska tribe and city asked have the governor to shut down a prosperous fishery this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Curyung Tribal Council and the city of Dillingham requested the closure of the Bristol Bay fishery in a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy Tuesday, Indian County Today reported.

The Bristol Bay fishery typically opens in June and harvests more Sockeye salmon than anywhere else globally. Fish harvesters there caught 56.5 million salmon in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT

The fishery brings about 14,000 people to the region for work with fish processing plant companies while drawing about 1,800 fishermen who have been named essential workers by the state.

“Our community does not have the capability to control the movement of this group,” the letter to Dunleavy said. “This is unacceptable and places us in an impossible situation.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The tribal council and the city considered many alternatives but cannot foresee a plan that would avoid a significant impact by the coronavirus on the community, they wrote.

The council and city contend there are not enough medical facilities in the region or the state to handle a mass coronavirus outbreak.

“There is no way to prevent a potential mass disease situation,” the letter said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The officials urged Dunleavy to determine whether limited resources should go toward attempting to control the fishery or mitigating the economic impacts of not having a fishery.

Alaska has required fish processors that want to operate in the area this season to submit health and safety plans for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The council and city credited processors for considering residents in proposals, but said “it is appalling that our community must rely on their corporate conscience to be a part of the planning process.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states alaska fishery coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید نماز امام زمان مرتضی آوینی کاظم خاوازی
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۲۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۲۶ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044bq
tabnak.ir/0044bq