Canada and Mexico define the US in one word - 'Trump' v 'Money'

he most common words Canadians think of to describe the US have to do with the White House, while Mexicans think of work, migration or money, according to a new survey.

Respondents from both countries also conjured up often negative adjectives for the US, according to the Pew Research Center study.

Majorities in each countries did not trust President Donald Trump to lead.

Frequently cited words included "chaos", "bully" and "bad".

When asked what single word comes to mind when Canadians think of the United States, 18% said "Trump" or "president".

However, only 6% Mexicans mentioned Mr Trump, even though the US header has the lowest favourability in Mexico out of every country Pew has surveyed since 2017.

Words related to work, money and migration made up about 26% of responses in Mexico.

The survey was conducted in person in Mexico with 1,028 participants, and on the phone in Canada with 1,004 participants.

It was held from mid-May to mid-July 2019.

According to the study, Canadians who identify with left-wing politics are significantly less likely to say positive things about the US than their compatriots on the other side of the political spectrum.

But for Mexicans, their responses were often tied to their desire to move to the US. Those that say they are uninterested in living in the US are twice as likely to say negative things about the country, researchers say.

Other commonly cited words in Canada include "chaos," "confused", "bully" and "disappointing".

Other than references to the US economy, Mexicans often gave the answers "bad", "discrimination", "racism" and "wall".