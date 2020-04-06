Libya's GNA forces down cargo plane south of Tripoli

Forces of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) downed a cargo plane Sunday carrying ammunition for militias affiliated with renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

The plane was targeted right before it landed at an airstrip near Tarhuna province south of Tripoli, Mohammed Kanunu, the spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage), said on Facebook.

No additional details were provided.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

International efforts to reach a ceasefire have been stymied by Haftar’s side flouting the process.